Next month, Temple Civic Theatre will premiere the first of several productions coming this year in hopes to provide family friendly fun and entertainment to enhance the quality of life for the communities of Central Texas.
The Temple Civic Theatre takes pride in being an organization that provides entertaining and high quality theatre.
“We embrace the unique skills, life experience, and cultural influences that our volunteers bring to our productions,” the Temple Civic Theatre says on its website. “And through that diversity, celebrate the beauty that this brings to our stage.”
Natasha Tolleson, Managing Artistic Director for the Temple Civic Theatre, said the theatre can be an entire family affair.
“Most of our productions are family friendly. I think it’s a wonderful activity that families can engage in. We actually have a lot of families who participate in the show,” Tolleson said. “I have been involved in the theatre for over 30 years and I’ve seen kids doing our productions now have kids of their own they bring to the show.”
Auditioning for quality
Tolleson told the Telegram the audition process varies between the types of production. When auditioning for a play in the main stage season or youth season, a script will be checked out and rehearsed then performed.
For a musical in either season, individuals are expected to sing about 16 bars of music, or perform 16 bars of sheet music accompanied by a vocal track. After the music portion is completed, a choreographer teaches the talent a dance step or two that will be performed. Lastly, a script will be checked out to the talent, rehearsed, then performed.
For the youth
The first production taking place this year will be in the youth season. “Dreamworks’ Madagascar a Musical Adventure,” based on the animated motion picture, will follow the characters as they escape from New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves in Madagascar. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 9 and Feb. 11, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. The audition window for this show has passed.
Next up is Youth Spring Break “Seussical Kids” transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus. The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on March 17 and 2:30 p.m. on March 18. The show has roles open for children ages 7-13. The first 50 students that sign up and pay the tuition cost of $275 will be cast in the show. The production costume for all roles will be the camp T-shirt included in tuition. Online registration will close Feb. 1. All youth must bring lunch. Dinner will be provided Friday, March 17.
Closing out the youth season is the Summer Musical Theatre Camp “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” following Ariel making a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to leave her ocean home behind to live in the world above. The show will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-20. The show is open to children ages 7-18. Tuition for students aged 7-9 is $250 for the two-week camp; and $350 for a three-week camp for students aged 10-18. There is a $60 costume fee. The fees are due July 1. The cast will be announced June 20. All participants that are cast and production crew will receive a camp T-shirt. Discounts are available. Auditions will be June 17-18 and callbacks will be June 19.
Taking the main stage
The first of the main stage productions will be John Cariani’s “Love/Sick” Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 23-26. Set on a Friday night in an alternate reality, the dark comedic romp explores the pain and joy that comes with being in love. This production contains content that may not be suitable for all ages. The audition window for this show has passed.
After that, the previous winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will run April 14-16 and April 20-23. The witty and comedic show follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Auditions for this production will be held Feb. 19-20.
Next will be Broadway’s international phenomenon “The Play That Goes Wrong” premiering June 2-4 and June 8-11. The show-within-a-show introduces the cast and crew of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they prepare to stage their new production of a 1920s murder mystery “Murder at Haversham Manor.” The twist: The mystery begins to feel a little too real. Will any of the cast and crew remain standing or conscious by the final curtain? Auditions for this production will be held April 16-17.
Last up in the main stage series is “The Spongebob Musical,” with performances set July 28-30 and Aug. 3-6. The musical adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated children’s sitcom takes the audience to the undersea city of Bikini Bottom as news spreads that Mt. Humongous, a nearby volcano, is set to erupt within the next 48 hours. The family friendly story is also a witty allegory allowing adults to read between the lines and extract even more from the musical’s message. Auditions for this production will be held June 4-5.
Looking toward the future
Tolleson said theatre culture is important and hopes to get the word out.
“I’m amazed at the people who tell me ‘we have a theatre in town?’ Yes we do! It’s been here since the 70s,” Tolleson said. “The goal is to make people aware about what a gem this is in your community.”
To do so, the Temple Civic Theatre is forming a theatre guild to engage with the community, host fundraisers for the theatre and teach individuals the importance of theatre and creativity.
So far the guild hosted milk and cookies with Santa for the community and held a fall bazaar in the theatre parking lot.
For more information on upcoming productions, auditions and how to volunteer, visit www.templecivictheatre.com or call 254-778-4751.