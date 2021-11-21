Heidi Fuller, a Texas A&M Central Texas music major, will present her senior vocal recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center backstage theater at Temple College.
Fuller will be performing under the theme of Mother/Nature with a selection of works by Hahn, Fauré and Schubert, as well as folk songs by John Jacob Niles, Evelyn Danzig and Robert Frost, and musical theater pieces from Closer Than Ever, Dear Evan Hansen and The Prom. She will be accompanied on piano by David Perez-Guerra.
She will graduate in May with a bachelor of arts in music education. She previously has received an associate of arts in interdisciplinary studies at Central Texas College with special interest in art and music. She has earned an associate of arts and field of study in music from Temple College, where she studied vocal technique with Professor Teri Johnson and piano with Dr. Leon Couch III.
Fuller has performed with the Temple College Chorale and Vocal Point under the directorship of Dr. Sara Baker, and with the Temple College/Symphony Orchestra for their Spring 2020 presentation of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance”. She also has participated in Temple College’s Songwriters Symposium and Concert with guest speaker/performer Eric Paslay.