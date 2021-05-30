When the Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International put out a call to its members to collect travel-sized personal hygiene items and gift cards to give away for Mother’s Day the response was tremendous, according to a news release from Carol Mouché, chorus spokeswoman.
More than 25 decorated gift bags filled with shampoo, soap, lip balm, deodorant, mouthwash, lotions and loofahs were delivered to the McLane Center of Hope Women and Family Shelter to share with their residents.
“Community partnerships can have lasting impacts,” Sheila Donahue, chorus president, said. “Our Board of Directors toured the Salvation Army facility in Temple last year and realized the women’s shelter could use our help.”
Sock donations warmed feet for the Christmas holidays; frequent gift card donations are used by staff to help residents purchase medications or give them an opportunity to purchase treats from local food establishments.
“Little things mean a lot to those who are struggling,” Donahue said. “We are honored to share what we can.”
The Temple Salvation Army facility is located at 419 W. Ave. G and services the McLane Center of Hope Women and Family Shelter and the Men’s Shelter, and provides veteran assistance, a community food pantry, rental and utility assistance, a rehousing program for clients, the Angel Tree Christmas Program and emergency disaster services.
Donations are accepted year-round. For information visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/bellcounty.
About the chorus
Chisholm Trail Chorus is comprised of women who live across Central Texas —from Temple and Belton to Troy, Copperas Cove, Kempner, Killeen, Harker Heights, Lometa, Rogers, Little River and Georgetown. For more information about the chorus, visit www.chisholmtrailchorus.org. Chisholm Trail Chorus also has an active Facebook page.