The Rotary Club of Belton is ready to rock — and you’re invited to the party.
Rockin’ Rotary, a street party featuring the sounds of the Hair Metal Giants performing rock classics from the 1980s, will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 8, in downtown Belton. The event is free and open to the public.
“Break out your best 80s rocker gear, lawn chairs and blankets, and come join our club,” the club said in a news release.
The event will feature prize drawings, food trucks, and beverages from local wineries and breweries. Bell County Motorsports also will have motorcycles on display.
“Beyond putting on a great event for the local community, the Rockin’ Rotary event will be a great way for the Rotary Club of Belton to provide outreach to our community and raise money for many of the projects that we support, both locally, nationally and worldwide,” the club said in a news release.
Proceeds from the event will help support Rotary Club projects.
Rotary International focuses on creating a better world by providing resources and helping promote peace, fight disease, support education and providing clean water to impoverished families.
Locally, the Rotary Club provides scholarships to Belton ISD students and provides supplies for Belton ISD’s Project Heartbeat and Project Apple Tree. The club also participates in the Adopt-a-Park program and other community service projects.
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at the Gin on Nolan Creek in Belton at noon each Tuesday. Information on programs and projects are offered at each meeting, along with lunch, fellowship and networking.
For information on the Rotary Club, visit www.rotary.org/en.