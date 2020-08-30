Salado P.O.P. Cheer and Tumble Academy is offering area children a chance to conclude their weeks with excitement-filled Fridays.
The gym’s new facility, which opened in November 2019 at 9929 Lake Trail in Salado, is advertising “Friday Fun Night” — game-filled evenings during which children can participate in a variety of different activities. Friday Fun Night runs 6:30-8:30 p.m.
“I started Friday Fun Night basically as soon as we opened,” Salado P.O.P’s owner Spencer Burk said. “We do things like dodge ball, kickball, limbo and obstacle courses. Just different games like that.”
Although Salado P.O.P. was one of the Bell County businesses forced to shut its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burk told the Telegram parents were frequently inquiring when the facility was going to reopen.
“We had to shut down from mid-March to mid-May … And now we’re starting to fully regain our traction,” Burk said. “The whole time parents were asking when we were going to restart Friday’s Night Fun. So they’ve been very responsive around here about wanting to get back to the gym.”
Burk, who has been a Salado resident for the past four years, said Salado P.O.P. initially returned on a limited basis, but has since been a weekly occurrence.
“When more people found out about it, less and less people were scared about returning to the gym,” Burk said. “More people wanted to get their kids out of the house and give them something active to do. Sometimes we have 12 to 14 kids, and other times it’s 20 to 25 kids.”
He noted how some parents have told him how their children’s behavior has improved since being able to interact with other children.
“A lot of the parents have told me that their kids have gotten better and they’re less rowdy and rambunctious now,” Burk said.
Salado P.O.P. also has three cheer teams: a show team, a youth team and a senior team. And Burk is elated at the fact his facility has managed to operate without being affiliated with a positive COVID-19 case.
“We’ve been really fortunate on that end,” he said.
Friday Fun Night costs $5 for members and $10 for non-members. However, Burk said Salado P.O.P. will waive the $40 member registration fee if clients say they learned about Salado P.O.P in the Telegram.