Salado Area Republican Women
Salado Area Republican Women will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The guest speaker will be Cyd West of 1st Community Mortgage of Harker Heights. West is a longtime member of the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and will share how local communities are involved with the “Wreaths for Vets” program, which honors fallen service members.
The “Wreaths for Vets” program is part of the “Wreaths Across America” initiative. During this event, which takes place the Saturday before thanksgiving, wreaths are placed on the graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The wreaths are collected the second Saturday of January. The program is funded through donations and each year the effort requires hundreds of volunteers.
The meeting includes a meal, which costs $15. Reservations must be made by Monday, Oct. 19. To make a reservation, contact Shirley Stephenson at steppnup@embarqmail.com of at 254-338-5717.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet noon Wednesday in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
J. Patrick Rick will review his book, “The Purloined Diary: An Unsettling Case Study of Exorcism”. The book is a factual account of the back story for what became the book and movie “The Exorcist”.
Attendees may bring their lunch to the program.
Tejas Club
The Tejas Club of the Bell Extension Education Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
Yearbooks for 2020-2021 will be distributed. Club members will receive an update from the BEEA meeting held on Oct. 5, during which plans for the 2021 Style Show and 2021 TEEA State Conference were discussed.
Those who plan on attending the meeting will be asked to follow COVID-19 social distancing and mask protocols.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday in the courtyard at Chappell Oaks Apartments, 200 Lake Road in Belton.
Hostess Carolyn Webster will present the cultural program. She will provide lunch in the shade and picnic tables should be available. Attendees may bring their own folding chair or pillow for more comfortable seating.
Members and guests will be asked to follow COVID-19 social distancing and mask guidelines.
For information contact President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit bspinternational.org/home.php.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Temple Founder Lions Club golf tournament
The Temple Founder Lions Club will hold its annual Don Gregory Memorial golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 17, at Sammons Golf Links, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
A putting contest starts at 7:30 a.m. and tee time is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament will be a four-person scramble format.
The entry fee is $100 and includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Proceeds support Temple Founder Lions Club charities.
For information contact Craig Caddell at 254-760-3761.
American Legion Post 183 breakfast and Halloween events
Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 will have its monthly breakfast to-go 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett. Breakfast tacos will be served. The breakfast is open to the public.
The American Legion Post, in partnership with the Bartlett Chamber of Commerce, will hold a trunk or treat Halloween event 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the American Legion hall, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett.
The event will include food and free games. The event is open to the public.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities for October include: a Bookworms meeting on Oct. 12; Bluebonnets and Tuesday Canasta on Oct. 13; Meet and Greet Coffee on Oct. 15; Trailblazers on Oct. 16; Monday Canasta on Oct. 19; Brunch and Snack Time Mah Jongg on Oct. 20; Exploring Wines on Oct. 24; Bluebonnets and Valentine Bridge on Oct. 27; and a Fun Lunch on Oct. 28.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The speaker for Oct. 15 will be Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Central Texas Tea Party election rally
The Central Texas Tea Party will hold an election rally 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The guest speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Allen West, chairman of the Republic Party of Texas. Other speakers will include U.S. Rep. John Carter, state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, state Rep. Brad Buckley and state Rep. Hugh Shine.
Those who attend are encouraged to where MAGA hats; red, white and blue attire; and patriotic face paint.
