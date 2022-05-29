History comes alive as one explores the modern Hellenic Republic, commonly referred to as Greece. Ancient Greece (800-500 B.C.) invented the city-state and is considered the birthplace of western democracy. It was also a time steeped in mythology. Greeks built temples to the gods and goddesses they invoked for help and understanding of the violence and natural phenomena that surrounded them. Architecture, art, poetry, and philosophy flourished over the next couple of centuries referred to as their Classical Age.
Can you imagine walking among the ruins of Delphi where the major oracle Pythia was consulted about important decisions in the ancient world? Or visiting the Parthenon, the greatest temple built on the Acropolis to honor Athena the Goddess of War and Wisdom? Or taking a slow ferry across the blue waters of the Aegean Sea to visit the Cyclades, those islands serving as the birthplace of Apollo or the home of the Minoan culture that has been associated with the legend of the lost city of Atlantis? To walk among these ruins of temples and old marketplaces, or along the paths and hills visited by Socrates, Aristotle, Pericles, Pythagoras, Plato, and others, is as special as it is thought-provoking.
Bonnie and I chose May, a “shoulder season,” to visit southern Greece and some of its islands, in order to avoid the crowds and stifling heat of summer when tourism peaks. We created our own itinerary but hired some personal local guides.
Athens is home to almost half of Greece’s eleven million people. Of course, the big draw here is the Acropolis, an ancient citadel built upon a rocky hill overlooking the city. The Parthenon, the Erechtheion, and the Temple of Nike are all temples built there during the Classical Age, dedicated to different aspects of the Goddess Athena. The Parthenon is the largest and at its center. Much of it has been destroyed by war, other human actions, and nature. We entered near the small Temple of Nike on the south, then walked north of the Parthenon to the better-preserved Erechtheion. On the southern slope is the Theatre of Dionysus, God of Winemaking, Pleasure, and Fertility. On another slope lies the ruins of a healing temple dedicated to Asclepius, the first doctor demi-god in Greek mythology. Our guide then took us to the ruins of the nearby Roman and Greek Agoras (ancient marketplaces) and further exploration of the busy Plaka District. Later we visited the beautiful new Acropolis Museum built over some city ruins that can be seen through a glass floor. The museum is a sanctuary for the ancient artifacts that were found in and around the Acropolis. On a different day, Bonnie and I hiked along the “Greek Trail” to the Observatory, gaining fantastic views of the Acropolis and the entire city. We stood where Socrates and others discussed philosophy and politics with Athenians on the hill.
At Delphi, a full day trip from Athens, we visited among the ruins of the Temple of Apollo, God of the Sun, Music, and Prophesy, the nearby agora, and the amphitheater. Then we hiked switchback paths to the ancient stadium near the very top of the mountain, all along enjoying fabulous views and fresh cool air. En route to Delphi we passed Thebes and the snow-capped Parnassus Mountain range, mythological links to Oedipus and Dionysus. We also passed Marathon Lake and learned of the origin of today’s marathons. Evidently the runner from Marathon made it to Athens, 26.3 miles away, to announce that the Greeks won the war against the Persians, but then he died of dehydration and exhaustion. On another excursion from Athens, we enjoyed a “mini-cruise” to three islands in the Saronic Gulf: Hydra, Paros, and Aegina. Hydra is the only island that does not allow any motorized vehicles and has a quaint town and waterfront. On Paros we explored the harbor, but on Aegina we spent a couple of hours touring the island, focused on walking among the ruins of the Temple of Aphaia, Goddess of Fertility/Agriculture. The island is also known for its production of pistachio nuts. Reportedly the temples of Athena, Poseidon, and Aphaia make a geographical equilateral triangle which we completed upon visiting the Temple of Poseidon, God of the Seas, on the very southern tip of the mainland peninsula.
From Athens we took a slow ferry across the calm and deep blue waters of the Aegean on a sunny day to the islands of Naxos and Santorini in the Southern Cyclades.
On Naxos, we spent two days with a personal guide enjoying the landscapes of this the second largest but greenest and most fertile of the Greek Isles. Plaka beach runs for three miles along its coast and is considered one of the most beautiful of the Greek beaches. We visited the marble forests and quarries in the cool mountains. Naxos marble stone was used for many ancient Greek and Roman statues and is popular today. Between the mountains and the sea lie beautiful, landscaped farms and plains.
Our ferry arrived in Santorini’s huge water-filled caldera beneath thousand-foot volcanic cliffs which house small villages of white-buildings dotting the northern, southern, and central areas of this island. The caldera is huge, encircling an area four by six miles. We stayed in Fira, the most central town, then hiked along the cliffs for eight miles through Imerovigli the tallest point on the island and on to Oia, on the northern tip. The views through the towns and along the cliffs of the caldera were breath-taking and our reward for the moderately difficult hike. On another day we rode the bus to the southern tip to explore an archaeological site in Akrotiri known as the “Greek Pompeii”. A volcanic eruption 3600 years ago wiped out a city and the Minoan culture there. Finally, we explored red, white, and black lava beaches by boat along the southern tip of Santorini.
Greek hospitality was exceptional everywhere. We were also fortunate to experience delicious Greek cuisine including souvlaki, moussaka, grilled meat, kleftiko, cheese and spinach pies, octopus and sea bream, and pastries. The legendary sunsets of Naxos and Santorini did not disappoint and kept us watching long after the crowds left.
Perhaps we’ll be blessed to travel back to explore the northern regions of Greece, and some of her islands in the Ionic and Mediterranean Seas. Odysseus, the protagonist in Homer’s 2700 years-old epic poem the Odyssey, was the King of Ithaca, an island somewhere in the Ionic Sea. Unlike his, ours was a much too brief odyssey of pleasure.
Editor’s note: This story is one in an occasional travel series by Dr. Robert Burke, a local retired pediatrician and author of the “Buddy the Globetrotter” travel series. For more information visit chrogalipress.com.