Even though Temple College is approaching its centennial in 2026, the school is still plunging into firsts.
This time, the college’s Department of Music is staging its first full opera on stage with a full orchestra in the pit.
And not just any opera – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
Sung in English, “The Magic Flute” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 18) and Saturday (Nov. 19) in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the main Temple campus. General admission is $10; students are free.
The production is a collaborative effort with music-major vocalists at Temple College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas as well as from the Temple community. The Temple College Orchestra, directed by Dr. Alex Corbett, is providing the score; the TC Chorale, directed by Dr. Sara Harris Baker, is also performing. David Perez-Guerra served as music director for the ensembles.
Although the TC Opera Workshop in past years has presented excerpts and truncated versions of opera scenes, this is the first full-scale grand opera the Music Department has produced in the college’s history.
It’s an ambitious endeavor, but Teri Johnson, voice faculty and director, is confident the students can perform the work.
“We are so fortunate to have at this time, a group of young singers who we felt could benefit from this large-scale work,” she said. “There are 17 singing roles in the opera, and 16 of them are filled with either underclassmen in our Temple College Music Department or upper classmen at A&M Central Texas music degree program.”
“The Magic Flute” composition has a fantastical quality which lends itself to a variety of visual genres. Costumes will have a 1980s “Dynasty” vibe, Johnson said.
“We began preparation over the summer. ‘The Magic Flute’ is a very complicated and difficult show. There are always a lot of moving parts in any opera. From the singers and the instrumentalists to the production staff and backstage crew. ‘Flute’ is all that- on steroids,” she added.
The spare staging will focus on the voices and orchestra. The work requires strong stage presence, comedic timing and musical skill. The major concession is that the work will be sung in English.
It also requires an orchestra. TC is among the few community colleges in the state that has an orchestra/string program with a full-time director. For the performances, the orchestra will be in the pit – a rarity for many performances in the Performing Arts Center.
“When Teri Johnson first approached me about preparing this opera, I reacted with simultaneous excitement and horror,” said Corbett. “Putting together an opera is a massive undertaking, but it also one of the most fulfilling and enriching collaborative ventures a musician can take on. The entire process has been so worth it!”
“The Magic Flute” is currently among the most frequently performed of all operas. With most good fairy tales comes a useful vagueness of time and place that lets the audience imagine itself inside the narrative, no matter how fanciful.
The allegorical plot was influenced by Mozart and his collaborator, Emmanuel Schikaneder, as they explored the beliefs and practices of Freemasonry. Enlisted by the Queen of the Night to rescue her daughter, Pamina, from the high priest Sarastro, Prince Tamino comes to admire the high ideals of the latter; he and Pamina both join Sarastro’s community, while the queen and her allies are vanquished.
The action centers on Princess Pamina (Kaiya Fowler) and Prince Tamino (Iouper Muring) who must pass through many trials to reach their happy ending. The evil queen (Hope Ash) and a sympathetic godfather, Sarastro (Gary Holmes), along with a comedic sidekick, Papageno (Ethan Matous), provide some of the obstacles the couple must overcome.
Among the best showstoppers in all operatic works is the Queen of the Night’s vengeful aria – a fiery tour de force of high notes and thrilling runs up and down the scales. It is considered one of the most difficult roles for a soprano because of the extremely high range required in her two arias.
“Having a young lady with those vocal capabilities at the college level can be rare,” Johnson said. “Luckily TC has Hope Ash, a senior in the Texas A&M music program. Hope fell in love with the queen after listening to one of the arias in the TC Opera Workshop class during her sophomore year.”
“Little did I know that I would have the privilege of performing the role two years later. This opportunity is truly such an honor,” Ash added.
Kaiya Fowler (Princess Pamina) is appreciative of the chance for a significant role. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m so proud to be a part of such an amazing cast. Mozart’s music is such a challenge, and it’s been so much fun taking it on.”
“Most people don’t know that many operas have spoken dialogue. This opera is really an 18th century pre-cursor to what we know as modern musical theatre on Broadway today,” Johnson said.
“Mozart and Schikaneder wanted to give the audience a kind of vaudeville entertainment with an engaging story and a few laughs. Folks went to the theatre for entertainment back then just as we do today. It just so happens that with Mozart, the music is at a breath-taking level of charm and beauty.”