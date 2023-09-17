Military spouse fair

Two event participants visit with veteran and fellow military spouse Sarah Doran, who shared her book “The Peppered Sky,” which is based on the experiences of military children.

 Erin Eskew/FME News Service

KILLEEN — Coming up on a year with her soldier stationed at Fort Cavazos, 10-year military spouse Olivia Stelter heard about MilSpouseFest through a military spouse Facebook group.