Take it or leave it, hide it or keep it.
Those are the directions left on the back of hundreds of painted rocks littered around the region by Bell County Rocks. The Facebook group is one of several in the area that are part of the larger Kindness Rocks Project that hope to bring joy to random people through messages painted on rocks.
“Pretty much the only reason anyone in my group does it is to make somebody smile,” Linda Jackson, who started the local group, said.
Bell County Rocks, along with others in the area, decorate various stones and then go out to locations across the county and state to leave them for people to find. These places include local parks, hospitals, libraries and businesses.
Recently, Jackson said she has hid most of her painted rocks at the Ronald McDonald House, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and at businesses while doing errands.
Each of the stones, at least those from Jackson’s group, ask that the rock’s finder post a photo of it on the Facebook group and either keep it or hide it once more.
The group has also worked to get a box at the Temple Library where it keeps some rocks for people visiting to take.
Over the past four years, and originally as part of the Temple Rocks group, Jackson said she has painted at least 600 of the pieces alone.
Jackson said she has painted so many of the rocks due to her work as a painter.
“I am an artist … and I throw away a lot of paint when I am mixing colors on my pallet,” Jackson said. “I thought that if I am going to make someone smile, that would be great. I will just throw some rocks together while I am painting the stuff that I sell.”
Jackson said how she paints her rocks really depends on what colors of paints she is working with for her art. She said if she has red, she will paint a lady bug, and if there is a mix she will put quotes.
Due to recent medical issues, Jackson said she has not been able to hide her painted rocks in as many places as before.
That has not stopped Jackson though, as she now enlists the help of her grandchildren when they visit. She said they have endless energy and love the process of hiding the rocks.
“My grandkids live in Fort Worth, but every time they come down they take handfuls to hide,” “Hiding rocks for them is like they are the Easter bunny.”