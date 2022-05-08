Dr. Patsy Sulak of Temple, a member of Altrusa International of Temple, was recognized as the 2022 Altrusan of the Year at an awards luncheon held April 26 at Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple.
Sulak is the 45th recipient of this special award, which was established in 1978 to recognize women in the community for distinguished service and leadership. The honor is significant since it is a one-time award and is based on written nominations submitted by Altrusa members, which detailed Patsy’s service and leadership to her local club and the community. Nominations were reviewed by a committee composed of former Altrusans of the Year before the winner was selected according to Committee Chairman and Altrusa President, Michelle DiGaetano.
Sulak became an Altrusan in 2013 and has participated in all major club projects for the past nine years. Nominations cited her recruitment of new members and re-energizing of members to be positive and productive in Altrusa service projects, including Camp Dream Catcher, Kids Against Hunger, Project Appletree, Day for Girls, Temple Community Clinic, and Taste of the Holidays.
As Underwriting Chair for Taste of the Holidays, Altrusa’s annual fundraising event for scholarships and community service projects, Sulak provided leadership in making the event successful despite having to switch to raising funds virtually during COVID-19.
Another area of service to her local club, was in the area of membership where she currently serves as Co-Chair of Membership.
Her willingness to give of her time and talent at not only the local level, but also for District events, which includes the state of Texas, and at the International level were detailed in nomination letters.
She has hosted numerous membership events and committee meetings in her home and is viewed as a “true Altrusan who cares and contributes to the success of the Club and the mission to serve,” according to a news release from Altrusa.
Sherri Woytek, executive director of Temple Community Clinic, commented on Sulak’s role in the medical community and her focus on wellness education. A valued volunteer at Temple Community Clinic, Sulak and her husband, Dr. Jeffery Waxman, are co-founders of Living WELL Aware LLC, which is a holistic wellness program focusing on numerous aspects of wellness. They are sought after speakers on the topics of disease prevention and healthy living. Another area of wellness education is Adolescent Wellness, where Sulak has been recognized for her more than 25 years of involvement with adolescent health.
She began her practice in gynecology at Baylor Scott & White and Texas A&M College of Medicine in 1987. She is an author and national speaker on wellness topics as well as medical school professor. She has utilized a variety of methods including videos, Zoom and webinar, newsletters, teacher trainings, and printed curriculum to promote health and wellness. She and Dr. Waxman are parents of two grown sons and two grandchildren.
A donation in Sulak’s honor will be made by Altrusa International of Temple to the charity of her choice.