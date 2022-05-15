Superheroes such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, who may or may not double as Fort Hood soldiers and family members, took a few hours off from saving the world to participate in the Superhero 5K at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area on April 30.
The run is part of the 2022 BLORA run series where participants can earn commander’s cup points for their unit.
The run series began with the Zombie Run in October of 2021 and will end in September of this year with the Super Sprint Triathlon.
Toni Kornegay, recreation specialist for the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation, was happy to see everyone come out in their superhero attire, ready to run the race.
“The Superhero 5K really brings out a fun crowd. It was fun to see all of the different superhero outfits,” Kornegay said. “There was a little breeze so it was fun to watch people pose and take pics with their capes flying in the wind. These types of events are more fun and family friendly. I love to see the families out doing something healthy together. We even had a family to a little trash talking amongst each other. It was pretty entertaining.”
She said the route was easier than some of the other races they’ve had in the run series.
“This was a pretty easy route. Not too challenging. No major inclines. I did talk to a couple of people who hadn’t run in a while so they struggled a little,” she said. “They said they were using this race to get back into the groove.”
Each participant received a coin and a finisher’s medal for completing the race. First, second and third place winners were announced in different age categories and received T-shirts.
Elsie Velez, with an alter ego of Robin, said this was a great first 5K for her.
“My friend invited me and this is my first (5K). I told her, ‘I don’t run,’ and she goes, ‘That’s OK, you can walk,’” she said. “The weather was nice. The theme was great. So, I joined her.”
“Oh, yes. There were little hills over there. It was challenging … because I’m not used to this. But it was great exercise, and who knows if I get motivated and continue training for the future 5K runs or 10! Who knows?” she added.
Kornegay’s favorite superhero actually happened to be 1st Lt. Brandon Guthrie, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade, who was dressed as Superman.
“My favorite had to be Superman (Guthrie) in the black uniform,” Kornegay said. “He was so fun! After completing the 5K, he came back and we had a little dance party. He was really fun and energetic.”
When asked who her favorite superhero is, Velez knew exactly who to choose.
“I have boys, so I’m into Marvel and anime and one of my favorites is Thor.”
The next race in the 2022 BLORA run series will be the Fort Hood Ten-Miler, which is scheduled for May 21. This race will also be the qualifier for the Army Ten-Miler in Washington D.C. scheduled for Oct. 9.
However, for those who are into weightlifting, the next DFMWR event is the Strongest Competition scheduled for May 14.
For more information, visit the DFMWR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/forthoodfmwr/ or their website https://hood.armymwr.com.