The King will be back at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center at 7:30 p.m. on May 27 as Kraig Parker and the Royal Tribute Band will delight the audience with his award-winning Elvis Presley show.
“Come get all shook up to the greatest hits of Elvis Presley,” Parker said. “It is a Las Vegas Elvis production. We cover all the hits of Elvis Presley from the ’50s to the ’70s. It’s an exciting show with a lot of energy.”
Parker is no stranger to Temple since he’s done about six shows in the area during his 22-year career as an entertainer.
“I’m excited to come back to the beautiful arts center in Temple,” he said. “The fans in Temple are outstanding. I know the economy is rough right now, but I want to invite everyone who wants to get away for a couple of hours and have a great time and get all shook up to the greatest hits of Elvis to come out.”
An eight-piece band — consisting of a rhythm, brass, and vocal sections — will accompany Parker throughout the Memorial Day show.
“We’re going to a have a shutout salute to our armed forces,” said Parker. “It will be an Americana-style show as well.”
From a young age, Parker knew he wanted to be in show business to entertain the crowds.
“I started playing guitar when I was 10,” he said. “The music of Elvis Presley had a huge effect on my musical style, and I was encouraged to do an Elvis impression at a birthday party many years ago. I reluctantly agreed to do it, and it went so well that I just decided to keep on going with it.”
That initial dare created a career for Parker, who began doing more and more shows with his new persona, eventually growing into sold-out larger shows.
“I met a producer who worked with Elvis from 1970-1977,” he said. “His name is Charles Stone. He took me on as his sole client, managing the act 15 years ago. We have successfully toured the world. We have broken a lot of grounds in the industry. Hopefully, I’ll be blessed to do it for another 10 or 12 years.”
Parker invited those who had not seen the show to check out the experience.
“I would encourage them to take a chance and come see a show that will remain in their memory for a long time,” he said. “It is a lot of fun. I perform Elvis very well, and I love what I do. Every show is like a new show to me. Every crowd is like a new crowd to me.”
Those who have seen the show, Parker said, already know what to expect, and he hopes they can come out and support the show once again.
Tickets can be purchased at cacarts.gov or by calling 254-773-9926.