The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will have open auditions for “The Diary of Anne Frank” dinner theater production at 7 p.m. Feb. 16-17 for male and female roles.
The play will be directed by Natasha Tolleson, theater director at Temple High School.
“The Diary of Anne Frank” dramatizes the period in which Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis in an attic. The Franks, the Van Daans and a couple of other displaced Jewish people all lived in Mr. Kraler’s attic for nearly two years before they were discovered.
The play opens in 1945 as Otto Frank returns to the secret annex, the concealed rooms above his former business where his family hid for two years.
This space is the setting for the play. Miep Gies joins him and hands him Anne’s diary, which she had saved from the Nazis. Frank begins reading the diary, initiating a flashback to the day the family went into hiding.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1-2, and 2 p.m. May 3. Dinner will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, provided by Temple ISD Culinary, The Blue Plate. There will only be a show Sunday. A cash bar will be available at the shows.
Tickets for the dinner theater can be found at cacARTS.org.
The CAC, at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, offers a variety of programs throughout the year. Visit the website to check for updates on what the CAC has planned for each season, or call 254-773-9926.