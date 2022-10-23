Salado Area Republican Women
Salado Area Republican Women will meet for a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The guest speaker will be Leslie Fitzpatrick, candidate for Justice of Texas Third Court of Appeals, Place 4. Her topics will include her values of fairness, impartiality and her various experiences that make her a top choice for the position.
Attendees are encouraged to bring items for the Heart and Hands Food Pantry. Requested donations include breakfast items, snacks, peanut butter and jelly, cookies, crackers, meaty soups, canned beans, canned fruit, Ramen noodles, individual serving meals and spaghetti sauce. Monetary donations also are welcome.
October’s proposed luncheon includes beverages, chicken pot pie casserole, salad, sweet potato pie, pumpkin cheesecake roll and apple enchiladas. The meal costs $20 per person and can be paid at the door by check, cash or credit card. Reservations must be made in advance by emailing sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or 254-217-4390.
The meeting is open to the public.
Belton Friends of the Library
The board of the Belton Friends of the Library will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The group will discuss its 18th annual fundraiser luncheon scheduled to take place in February.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for October are: 10/24 Well-Read women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 10/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 10/26 Fun Lunch and 10/27 Heritage Seekers, and 10/29 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
A NAMI support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fourth floor conference room at the Central Counties Service building, 304 S. 22nd St. in Temple.
The meeting is open to caregivers and those suffering from mental illness. For information call 254-771-3638.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers. The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Temple NAACP elections
The Temple NAACP Unit will hold its 2022 elections 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
Nominations are made up to Oct. 24. For information email templenaacpsecretary@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Lisa Bates from First National Bank will speak about elder abuse in the financial industry.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 586 will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
There will be coffee, snacks and socializing. Jamie Moseley, director of Visiting Angels, will discuss the program, which offers home care services.
The meeting is open to all active and retired federal employees. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Ben Milam Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
DRT is a lineal organization founded in 1891 with goals to educate, research, preserve and protect the history of the Republic of Texas for future generations.
The group is open to women age 16 and older who are a descendant of a man or woman who rendered loyal service for Texas prior to the consummation of the Annexation Agreement of the Republic of Texas with the United States in 1846. A woman without a qualifying ancestor may apply to become an associate member.
Guests are welcome to attend the meeting.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday in room 117 of the courthouse at 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Reports will be presented from various committees of their completion of goals for 2022.
The meeting is open to the public.