Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club recently took a day trip to tour the oldest standing mansion in Texas, located northwest of Mason. The trip included a private tour with behind-the-scenes historical accounts from people who have supported and worked on the renovation of the mansion.
The club’s future tours include Yellowstone, Switzerland, Ireland/Scotland, Nashville, and day tours to Waco, Dublin, Texas State Railroad, and San Antonio for the Texas Tribute Concert with narration by the Texas Country Reporter and his wife.
For more information, email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Books for Lunch
Temple author Carol O’Keefe Wilson will review her latest book, “The History and Mystery of the Keystone Star Hotel,” for the Books for Lunch group meeting at noon on Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The book is an exciting account of John and Harriet Gracy’s building of the Star Hotel in Lampasas in the 1850s. This business was in existence for over 50 years. During this span of time, the Gracys lost a son to an Indian raid, raised a large family and lived through the perils of the Civil War while running a demanding and successful business. After their death the property changed hands several times and fell into disrepair. In 2017 an Austin businessman, Andrew Fish, noticed the old building on a drive through town, bought it and has restored it and several adjoining properties.
Wilson has written three other books about Central Texas history. Her first book dealt with Ma and Pa Ferguson as governors of Texas. She then wrote a history of the Stagecoach Inn in Salado and later a book related to the destruction of the Cheeves Brothers Department Store in McKinney. As time allows, she will discuss these books on Wednesday.
All attendees may bring their lunch if they wish. Mask wearing is recommended and the group practices social distancing.
Books for Lunch is a joint effort of the Temple Public library and the Temple Literacy Council. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
American Needlepoint Guild
The Wildflower Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild will hold a needlework stash sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity High School, 6608 West Adams Ave. in Temple
Items for sale will include needlepoint projects, crafts, beading, cross stitch kits, needlework books and patterns, ribbons, containers and organizers.
Proceeds from the event will help support local nonprofit groups, including the Ronald McDonald House.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the Bell County Extension AgriLife Meeting Room, 1605 North Main St. in Belton.
Agenda items include plans for District 8 Retreat, June 14 in Stephenville; election of Delegates for the State TEEA Conference in Lubbock Sept 13-14; and appointment of a BEEA Officer Nomination Committee for the coming two years.
Tejas EE Club will Host the meeting. For information call 254-742-5431.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming group activities are: 6/6 Chat ‘N’ Canasta; 6/10 TGIF Lunch; 6/11 Couples Night Out; 6/13 Bookworms; 6/15 Popcorn Bridge; 6/17 Trail Blazers; 6/18 Exploring Wines; 6/20 Snack Time Mah Jongg; 6/21 Bunco; 6/22 Fun Lunch; 6/23 Heritage Seekers; 6/25 Sassy Singles; and 6/27 Well-Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Community Emergency Response Team
The Community Emergency Response Team will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the training center by Fire Station No. 8, located at 7268 Airport Road in Temple.
For information email templecert@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn will share an update on activities in Bell County.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.