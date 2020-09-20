Temple Founder Lions Club golf tournament
The Temple Founder Lions Club will hold its annual Don Gregory Memorial golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 17, at Sammons Golf Links, 2727 W Adams Ave. in Temple.
A putting contest starts at 7:30 a.m. and tee time is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament will be a four-person scramble format.
The entry fee is $100 and includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Proceeds support Temple Founder Lions Club charities.
For information contact Craig Caddell at 254-760-3761.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association recently held its first meeting of the new season, both in person and virtually, with 43 members participating.
Texas Retired Teachers Association Executive Director Tim Lee provided information about a new endeavor to provide pay for retired teachers to tutor online or in different settings. In other news, the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) has received interest and support from U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, to help educators get a larger portion of the Social Security.
The September Member Spotlight is Tommy Cox, a life member of TRTA. Cox has served as a teacher, principal and director of special services. He retired from Temple ISD after 32 years of service and has since been active in his church, running a farm and ministering to shut-ins.
The group’s membership is growing and current members are working to increase membership by September 30. For information about membership, contact Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com.
The group’s next monthly online Zoom meeting will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Those interested in joining the meeting are asked to RSVP by emailing robin.battershell@gmail.com or sboyd2@me.com to get the link.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group is also open to ladies who have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While some activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity: Monday Canasta will take place Sept. 21; Valentine Bridge will be held and the Bluebonnets will meet Sept. 22; and a Fun Lunch will take place Sept. 23.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Club news are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Travel club
The Central Texas Travel Club has suspended meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com
American Legion Post. 183 Veteran’s Day breakfast and prize drawing
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett, will hold a Veteran’s Day breakfast and prize drawing Saturday, Nov. 14.
Starting at 8 a.m., breakfast plates of sausage, hashbrowns and scrambled eggs will be available for $5 each. Orange juice also will be available for $1. Meals will be served to-go only and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
A prize drawing will take place at 10 a.m. Tickets for the drawing are $10 each and are available from any Post 183 Legionnaire member. For information or tickets, contact Post Commander Walter Saverse at 254-770-8381; Post Adjutant Don Ford Jr. at 254-541-9606; or Larry “Joe” Cavanaugh at 254-527-3205.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The speaker for Oct. 15 will be Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Submission guidelines: Club news items and photos may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX, 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.