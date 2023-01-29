CAMERON — Richard and Tia Stone will perform a readers’ theater production of Mark Twain’s “Diaries of Adam and Eve” at the annual Members’ Gala for the Milam Community Theater on Feb. 11.
The event will be at The Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron, a news release said.
“If you haven’t seen this show before, you cannot miss this event,” Pixie Schneider, president of Milam Community Theater, said. “It’s a beautiful, funny and bittersweet story of love and loss.”
The gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a wine and cheese reception sponsored by Bobby and Monica Schiller, followed by a short business meeting and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event includes a silent auction that helps the theater fund its programming throughout the year.
Milam Community Theater members get gala admission as part of their membership package, but RSVPs are required. The public may also attend for $50 per person. RSVPs also are required for the public as a headcount is needed for catering. Only personal checks and cash are accepted at the door, the release noted. Attire is black-tie optional.
Current and future Milam Community Theater members and guests must register to attend by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Reservations may be made or additional information about the theater season may be obtained by contacting Cheryl Heller at 713-419-9673 or by email at Chellerteacher@yahoo.com.
Season membership applications for 2023 will be available at the Gala. Again, only personal checks and cash are accepted at the door.
Main series productions this year include “Crimes of the Heart” — Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5; Ken Ludwig’s “Hounds of the Baskerville” — July 22-23 and 29-30; and “Almost Maine” — Nov. 4-5 and 11-12.
Milam Community Theater patron members receive three flexible Main Series tickets for the season and admission to the gala for $110 per person/$220 per couple, the release said. Night on the Town Memberships include all the benefits of Patron level membership and admission to the opening night’s dinner theater of “Crimes of the Heart” on Feb. 25 for $125 per person/$250 per couple. Golden Student Memberships are available to students (18-24 years of age with a valid student ID) for $80 person which include three flexible Main Stage performances, gala admittance and the Night on the Town dinner theater performance. Standard Student Memberships are available to students (18-24 years of age with a valid student ID) for $30 per person which includes three flexible Main Series performances only.
This year’s Youth Series plays include: “We’ll Be Right Back After This Murder ...” — April 22-30; “Willie Wonka” (the play and the musical) — June 23-30; and “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” — Dec. 2-10. These Youth Series plays are not included in membership package, the release said.
Milam Community Theater Youth will be performing “The Rainbow Fish” at local area schools for educational purposes and will not be presented to the public.