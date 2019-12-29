Dr. Robert Burke, a local retired pediatrician, will give a presentation on his newest book during the Temple Literacy Council’s Books for Lunch program noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the third floor board room of the Temple Public Library.
Burke will present “Expedition to the Frozen Continent,” the first edition of his Buddy the Globetrotter series, a collection of books designed for middle school readers.
The books are narrated by a dog named Buddy. The first book in the series details travel to Antarctica.
Burke and his wife Bonnie are globetrotters themselves, and their travels are frequently documented in the Temple Daily Telegram. The “Buddy the Globetrotter” series is a planned collection of adventures based on many of the experiences Burke has previously written for the Telegram.
Burke said he hopes to inspire young minds to enjoy reading, while expanding their own imaginations and building each one’s fund of knowledge.
“Hopefully, ‘Buddy the Globetrotter’ will remind them that reading is fun, and in doing so they can go to faraway places without ever leaving their chairs,” Burke said in a news release.
In “Expedition to the Frozen Continent,” readers will get a first-hand account through the senses of Buddy while learning facts about this pristine wilderness.
Following is how Buddy describes his arrival in the Antarctic Sound:
“Nothing, no one, nowhere ever gave me such a feeling of being one with nature. All around us was sea ice in all its manifestations. The air was brisk, cold, and refreshing, devoid of the smells of civilization.”
The book is available in e-format and in paperback from Amazon. For more information about the book, or about Burke and his travels, visit bobnbon16.wixsite.com/website.
For more information about Books for Lunch, call the Temple Literacy Council office at 774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.