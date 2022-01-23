The theater stage at Temple High School will experience a stampede later this week as the school puts on its production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”
High school students, along with their middle school and elementary school counterparts, will take the stage starting Thursday in a large musical production. The play will include 143 students acting and working as production staff.
Natasha Tolleson, theater teacher at the school, said organizing the production between the various age groups on top of creating the needed costumes and props has been tough.
“Between the costuming, the puppetry and the sets, all of the theater classes in the high school are working on it as well as all of the people who are cast in the company,” Tolleson said. “So, it is quite an endeavor.”
The performances will take place at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St., with evening performances starting an hour earlier than other productions due to the inclusion of younger children.
Performance dates are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 27-29, with an additional Sunday matinee on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased in advance on www.centraltexastickets.com for $10, or for $15 at the door.
Tolleson said this will be the largest production the school has put on since “Peter Pan” in 2018. She said she tries to put on these large productions once every four or five years to give more students the chance to act on stage and work with those of different ages.
Roles in the production are spread out between the grade levels, with younger students playing the child versions of characters or various other animals in larger scenes.
Junior Thomas Painter, 16, said he has enjoyed being a part of this large production and working with so many other people for a common goal.
“It is a really cool experience seeing this many people on stage at once, because you can really get a sense of scale for the play,” Painter, who is playing Timon the meerkat, said. “It makes it feel like that much more of an accomplishment when it all comes together because we all had to do the same thing and do it right.”
Tolleson said students have been working on the musical since November, including the creation of their own puppets and costumes.
Puppets for the program are in the shape of various animals, such as lions, elephants and warthogs, and will be operated by students. The puppets have been made out of a variety of materials including PVC pipe and knitting.
Puppets in the production have been designed to look similar to those used in the Broadway musical of “The Lion King”.
Music is another connection between the Broadway production and the one being put on by the local students.
Junior Ashli Hauersperger, 16, said her favorite part of the play, which she thinks others will enjoy, is the song “Circle of Life”.
“My favorite part about the play is the first number and last number with all the children and every single animal being on stage,” Hauersperger, who is playing the older version of Nala, said. “I think that is the best part people will like in the show.”