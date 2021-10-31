BELTON — A local non-profit will be able to foster more love after receiving a $23,500 donation from a local real estate agency.
Foster Love of Bell County received the gift after Magnolia Realty Temple-Belton hosted and organized a benefit Spazmatics concert and silent auction at Schoepf’s BBQ on Oct. 7.
“This donation from Magnolia is huge for us,” said FLBC Founder and Board President Candace Cartwright. “We are in the middle of a capital campaign called ‘Be the Key’ to pay off the Foster Love House which we bought last November. These funds will go such a long way in helping us reach this goal. Being free from a mortgage will allow us to grow and serve children and families in a much greater way.”
The organization — founded in 2017 by Cartwright and her husband Tim, pastor of Temple Bible Church — is a non-profit created “to raise awareness and mobilize the community to care for those in the foster care system,” Cartwright said.
FLBC comprises a nine-person board, an executive director, two part-time employees, and a team of volunteers.
“We have several ways for the community to be involved,” Cartwright said. “Love Closet — donation of physical items we stock in the house. These items are available for foster, adoptive and kinship families, caseworkers, ad litems/CASA advocates, or child-placing agencies working with local families.”
Cartwright said they also offer a program for certified child care sitters.
“We offer training to get individuals certified to babysit for foster families — this is a huge need,” she said.
Volunteers also help clean and do yard work at the Foster Love House. The non-profit operates solely on donations and volunteers.
“We have three churches that support us monthly,” said Cartwright. “All other donations are from individuals or businesses in our community. (The public can help by) liking and following our social media platforms or signing up for our quarterly newsletter to keep up to date on ongoing events and news in our community.”
Cartwright said the community has always helped assist the needs of FLBC.
“We are so grateful for the way they have allowed us to grow and serve Bell and other counties,” she said. “We believe that everyone can do something, and this community has shown that time and time again in hundreds of ways.”