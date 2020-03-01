The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will warm up Spring Break by offering fun crafts and educational activities for kids each day.
Spring Break at the museum will be held March 10-14. Activities will take place 1-3 p.m., with each day featuring a new theme.
Kayte Ricketts, education coordinator, said Tuesday’s activity will be campaign buttons, and participants will be briefly learning about politics.
“So it focuses on the Fergusons, which we have a lot of items on,” she said. “So they’ll learn how to make the campaign button, what it’s used for, how it can help to guide voters to what you believe in. And then they’ll get to make their own.”
On Wednesday children will learn about victory gardens, which were important in World War II for supplementing ration coupons and reducing pressure on the public food supply.
The theme for Thursday will be spring, and Friday’s theme will focus on the weather.
“Of course, spring in Texas is a lot of rain, so we’re going to learn about rain and the water cycle and what that means for Texas flowers and growth and things like that,” Ricketts said.
She said Saturday’s activity will be flashlight art – a fun, somewhat sensory activity that will relate to the Young at Art exhibit currently on display at the museum.
“So kids will get to make their own picture, and they’ll be able to highlight it with a paper flashlight, so it’s kind of magical. It’s going to be really fun,” she said.
The museum will also offer sensory-friendly events from 10 a.m. to noon March 10-13. These free events will offer lower lights, softer sounds, special sensory activities and crafts and a calming room. Each day will have a new theme featuring animals, wind, colors in nature and rain.
Ricketts said the Spring Break crafts and activities are geared towards children ages 5-12, but all ages are allowed to participate.
Steven Rise, office manager, said parents are encouraged to come and work on the activities with their kids. He said the museum will also have the dig pits set up outside, weather permitting.
Ricketts said parents are welcome to bring their children to whatever day they think the kids will enjoy the most, but they are encouraged to attend each day’s events.
“If you visit the museum for each event during the week, the kids can earn a prize,” she said.
The Bell County Museum is also part of Read Across Central Texas, hosted by the Harker Heights Public Library. Read Across America will take place through March 14. Families can pick up a map from the library and visit different participating libraries and museums, including the Belton museum. Once they acquire all stickers for each of the five locations, they can claim a prize.