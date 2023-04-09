Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for April are: 4/10 Bookworms, 4/11 Singing Bluebonnets, 4/14 TGIF, 4/15 Exploring Wines, 4/17 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 4/18 Bunco, 4/19 Popcorn Bridge, Team Trivia, 4/20 Meet & Greet, 4/21 Trailblazers, 4/24 Well Read, Crochet & Knit, Monday Canasta, 4/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 4/26 Fun Lunch, 4/27 Heritage Seekers, and 4/29 Jimmy’s Egg.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Group members will finalize plans for the spring sale, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22 at Barrow Brewing Company. New members who attend the meeting will receive a potted native plant.
Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association has announced several upcoming events.
The association will hold a “Drip Irrigation” seminar presented by Master Gardener Dave Slaughter at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the association’s learning center at 1506 N. Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but limited to 50 participants. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The association will hold a hands on-workshop, “Herb Compound Butter and Cream Cheese Spreads,” presented by Master Gardeners Jeanne Richard and Charlotte Nunnery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. The fee to participate is $16. Participants must register by April 15 by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, will present a seminar, “Groundwater in Texas,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the association’s learning center at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but limited to 50 participants. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 Highway 53 in Temple.
County AgriLife Extension Agent Bev Hodges will present a program on nutrition and healthy eating. Doris Marek will provide the agenda, and Madeline Lambert and Rose Crawford will be the hostesses.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of the TEEA/Bell County will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. AgriLife Extension Agent Bev Hodges will give a call on how to handle stress. The group will have a soup luncheon after the meeting.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in supporting 4-H and giving back to the community.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
The topic for the education program will be “Show and Tell”. Members are asked to bring their latest finds or purchases and be prepared to discuss them. A short business meeting also is planned and refreshments will be served. Anyone interested in rock hunting is encouraged to attend.
Preparations for the annual Gem and Mineral show for October 14-15 are underway. Last year’s show saw more than 800 attendees and featured a variety of activities for all ages.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will host awards for the CTRW Scholarship Endowment Foundation on Monday, April 17, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
The cost is $20 per person and RSVP is required by Thursday, April 13. Attendees may RSVP by emailing contactctrw@gmail.com or prepay through eventbrite.com.
Two Bell County students will be awarded scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each. The guest speaker will be Tom Maynard from the District 10 State Board of Education.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. on April 11 and April 25 at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Attendees are advised to use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor. The meeting will be held in conference room 5G31.
The meeting is open to caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness.
For information call 254-771-3638.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the library at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Hannah Ketteman, THS digital learning coach and a Google certified instructor, will be “Getting Googley,” and will discuss adding technology tools to your toolbox.
Members are welcome to bring one last book donation to be given to elementary classroom libraries.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.