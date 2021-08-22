YARRELTON — Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher who lived around 500 B.C., is quoted as saying “change is the only constant in life.”
For Central Texas polka music fans, Alfred Vrazel is putting that notion to the test.
Vrazel, 80, has been host of a Sunday polka music show on radio station KMIL in Cameron since 1955. Currently in its 66th year, it is believed to be the longest-running Sunday polka music radio program with the same host in the nation, according to the International Polka Association.
“I enjoy hosting the polka show, and bringing the music to the people,” Vrazel said during a recent interview at his home. “It kinda brightens their day, and hopefully brings back a lot of happy memories of the bands that I am playing.”
The show started as a way to generate publicity for Vrazels’ Polka Band, which Alfred, his brother Anton and three cousins started in 1953. Originally known as Vrazels’ Playboys, the band played at small events on the weekend in Czech immigrant communities around Central Texas. They weren’t paid for their performances, but received donations from appreciative listeners and dancers.
Alfred, the band’s leader, sang and played the button accordion, alto saxophone and tenor saxophone. Anton was the band’s manager, and played the piano accordion. That unique, two-accordion sound helped the band create what became known as the Vrazel sound, which was emulated by other bands.
In 1955, radio station KMIL went on the air in Cameron. Vrazels’ Polka Band was hired to perform a live, 30-minute Sunday afternoon program “to give some exposure to our music,” Vrazel said.
“It was common in those days for bands to play live in the studios of radio stations,” he said. “Very few bands had any recordings back then. We didn’t even have a tape recorder.”
The show quickly gained popularity and was expanded to 2½ hours.
In 1960 the show’s format changed from live music to polka recordings by the Vrazels’ band and others, with Alfred serving as host. That is the format still used today.
Vrazel gives a lot of credit for the show’s success to his wife, Bernice, who helps with the production as well as maintains its history. The show can be heard noon to 2:30 p.m. Sundays on 105.1 FM and streaming on the internet at www.kmil.com.
“It’s amazing with this technology, you know,” Vrazel said. “Used to be, the radio station, once you got out of its (signal’s) reach, that was it. Now you can pick it up wherever you are.”
The show has listeners all over the U.S. and other parts of the world, including Canada, Netherlands and, appropriately, the Czech Republic. Vrazel’s father emigrated from Moravia, which is now part of the Czech Republic, as a boy with his family in December of 1903.
“We have a friend of ours from Caldwell who works now in Moscow, and he listens every Sunday,” Vrazel said.
“In polka music, it’s really one big polka family — from 1 year old to almost 100 years old,” he said. “It’s family. It’s still family, family-oriented.”
The listeners help pick the show’s content, he said, and they have from the beginning. When the show started, listeners would send in requests via letters and post cards. A stamp for a letter cost 3 cents back then, Vrazel recalled, while a post card cost a penny.
Later, listeners would call in requests to the radio station during the show. Today they send their requests by email.
Songs requested by fans take up the majority of the program each week, Vrazel said. “And the rest of it, I just kind of mix it up, you know.
“What keeps us going is all the nice comments we get, how people enjoy the program,” he said. “That makes us keep going even after all these years.”
The years have been very kind to Vrazel, the show and Vrazels’ Polka Band.
The show received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Polka Music Association, and helped get Vrazel elected to the Polka Music Hall of Fame in Chicago, the first Texan so honored.
The band also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Polka Music Association, among many other awards it received from the association. It recorded and released a score of 45 rpm records, 13 vinyl albums, nine 8-track tapes, six cassettes, 10 compact discs and three videos.
During the U.S. Bicentennial, it played a week of concerts at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage in Washington, D.C. In 1991 it performed as part of the Texas Festival at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. It played on polka music cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska, and performed at polka festivals in Tucson, Ariz., Wichita, Kan., and Las Vegas, Nev.
After 3,500 performances spanning 55 years, the band played its final show on Jan. 24, 2009, to 1,600 fans at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
But even in retirement Vrazel, a true Central Texas Renaissance man, stays busy. He still farms and raises cattle on his property near the Bell County-Milam County line. Each week he compiles the music for his Sunday show in his home studio/music room, filled with photographs, plaques, certificates and awards from his years of entertaining.
“It’s been a good ride,” Vrazel, who will turn 81 on Sept. 6, said.
He doesn’t see himself stopping that ride anytime soon.
“As long as the good Lord lets me do it, I’ll do it,” he said.