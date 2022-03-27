The Temple Children’s Museum is slated to host its second annual “Celebrity Host Dinner” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
This year’s theme is “TV shows you grew up watching.”
“Join us for our second annual Celebrity Host Dinner — a fun evening of hijinks, challenges, jokes, singing, dancing and a small auction,” the Temple Children’s Museum said in a post to its website. “Reserve your table for eight, choose the favorite TV show you grew up watching, decorate your table with your theme and put on your costume.”
During a recent meeting, Kathryn Hermans, who co-founded the Temple Children’s Museum in February 2017, noted how 30 tables of eight — priced at $800 per table — are available for reservation.
Tickets for the event at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple can be requested online at bit.ly/3NjTYXJ.
“I believe it’s going to be a very fun night,” Debbie Allen, the Temple Children’s Museum’s education director, said. “There’s a lot of different activities that they have planned for the night.”
With the Celebrity Host Dinner having raised approximately $52,000 last year, Allen expects it to once again serve as a “very important source” of funding.
“Our community is very generous, and all of the money raised goes back to our museum 100%,” she said. “We have great ideas for exhibits and galleries that we want to start putting together to enhance the museum … but we need to have money to do these activities for the children.”
Last year, the former president of the Temple Children’s Museum’s board of directors highlighted how it is actively involved in strategic planning.
“A five-year plan includes building and maintaining quality museum experiences in the temporary location (at 11 N. Fourth St. Temple) as well as strategy to build in the museum’s permanent location at 204 S. Second St.,” said Joelle Bedwell, who has since been succeeded by Robin Battershell, former superintendent of Temple and Belton schools.
The Temple Children’s Museum encourages residents to direct questions about the Celebrity Host Dinner by email to info@templechildrensmuseum.org or by phone to 254-534-5652.