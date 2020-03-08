Mother Neff State Park will join organizations across the world in recognizing World Water Day on Sunday, March 22.
The event will take place 1-3:30 p.m. in the area around the prairie and the visitor’s center, 1921 Park Road 14 near Moody.
World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance day which highlights the importance of clean water.
Melissa Chadwick, park superintendent, said this will be the first year for Mother Neff State Park to participate in World Water Day.
“Last year we put on a big Earth Day event, and we’ll have some activities for that day as well, but this will be one of our bigger springtime events for this year,” she said.
The purpose of the event is to educate visitors about water and the importance of environmental stewardship. The event is being organized by Park Ambassador Lauren Patterson, and will feature multiple booths offering activities, demonstrations and information.
Patterson, a senior environmental science major at Baylor University, said she has been working with one of her professors, and several students from his watershed class will be coming out to help with some of the tables.
One booth set up in the visitor’s center will provide information about water plants.
“Visitors are going to be able to come in and look at different plant variations and aquatic habitats, and then we’re going to talk about field ethics for sampling, and then talk about exotic plants versus native plants,” Patterson said.
She said another table set up along the trail will show how much water we use.
“Basically it’s showing the amount of water we have total on our planet, and how much is fresh water,” she said. “It’s just a really great demonstration to show how much water we actually have available.”
They will also talk about ways visitors can conserve water on their own.
She said Baylor Stream Team, a Citizen Scientist group, will have demonstrations of the different probes they use to monitor water quality. Visitors can see samples of aquatic insects and learn about how their presence in water can be indicators of water quality. Other participating groups will include the Texas Master Naturalists and Clearwater Underground Water Conservation with the 4-H2O Ambassadors.
Patterson said she is very excited as a Texas Park Ambassador to have the opportunity to share her passion about water and water quality.
“I’m hoping that we will inspire other water stewards throughout this event and just help people become more knowledgeable about the importance of water and the scarcity of it,” she said.
Chadwick said visitors are encouraged to wear hiking shoes and comfortable clothes, and to bring water, sunscreen and insect repellent.
The event is free, but park entrance fees apply. Admission costs $2 per person. Children 12 and younger are free.