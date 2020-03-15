My yard took a vote: weeds — 1, me — 0. Yes, my husband and I are quickly losing to the dreaded weeds of this time of the year that tend to be the greenest part of our landscape. Yes, they are even popping up in the mulch that we so carefully placed last year. With the definition of a weed being a plant that is growing in a place where you don’t want it, I have a nice crop of dill coming up in a rock walkway. So, is dill a weed?
Sometimes we find plants growing in our landscapes and we wonder if they really are weeds. I found a plant that caught my attention because I saw flowers on it that drew bees and butterflies. After further investigation I discovered that it is frogfruit (Phyla nodiflora). It does not bear fruit and it does not bring frogs to your landscape, but makes a great groundcover.
Frogfruit is a Texas native groundcover that has a small white or light blue flower with very small petals. Its seasonal interest is from spring to fall. It grows six to eight inches tall and has a spread from one- and one-half feet to two feet wide. It spreads rapidly. Trust that I mistook it for a weed because it seemed out of place.
Frogfruit needs sun or part shade. Because it is a native to Texas, its water requirements are low to medium and it can tolerate poor drainage. It can be grown in a container, used to control erosion and, according to one website, as a substitute for our normal lawn grasses.
It draws bees, butterflies, birds and hummingbirds. If you are looking for a groundcover with this requirement, frogfruit will fit the bill. Be warned that deer love frogfruit. It may be planted in your landscape as a sacrificial plant for deer.
According to http://www. txsmartscape.com, frogfruit is very tough and extremely drought tolerant. It also can tolerate flooding. It works well between stepping stones. This plant is a low creeping or trailing perennial. In moist sites, it makes excellent flowering groundcover.
Don’t be disappointed if your favorite plant outlet does not have frogfruit plants. It can be found in the wild locations such as ditches, beaches and fields. It will die back when it freezes and come back in the spring when the weather is warmer, but will completely die after an extended freeze.
Frog fruit grows from cuttings or from seed directly sown after soil has warmed. According to https://www. gardeningknowhow.com/, the plant is so prolific at self-seeding that you may end up with an invasive tangle on your hands. If your stand of frogfruit gets into areas where they are not wanted simply cut them back.
I love plants that draw the bees, butterflies and birds, especially hummingbirds. My task now is to find frogfruit to add to my butterfly garden.
During the month of March gardeners might be planting wildflower transplants of bluebonnets, larkspur, poppies and other transplants. It is still a bit early to plant other annuals because the ground is still cold and it has been known to freeze in March. You can plant perennials, vines and clumping grasses like muhly. Plant trees, shrubs and roses before the heat sets in.
Now is the time to plant herbs such as chives, oregano, thyme, rosemary peppermint and Mexican mint marigold. Plant corn, cucumber, eggplant, peppers, pumpkin, summer and winter squash, tomatoes, beans, and cantaloupe.
Prune evergreen shrubs, dormant perennials and ornamental (clumping) grasses. Prune roses early this month, if you didn’t do it in February. Avoid crape murder — avoid topping crape myrtles, entire limbs at the trunk or just remove sprouts.
These are just a few things gardeners can be found doing in March. Hopefully one of the tasks on their calendars is to attend the Bell County Master Gardeners’ Vegetable (and herbs) Sale on Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bell County Master Gardener Association Learning Center at the AgriLife Extension Office, 1605 North Main St. in Belton.
Mark your calendars for Thursday, March 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Master Gardener Learning Center located at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton for a seminar on Soil Preparation and Lawn Care. This class is just in time for you to prepare your soil and have a healthy lawn and plants at your residence.