Sammons Bridge
Tuesday, Feb. 18
North/South
1st: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle
2nd: Poncho and Joyce Melvin
3rd: Helen Sanderford and Wanda Myers
East/West
1st: Rowland and Jan Bartoo
2nd: Gene and Lois Miller
3rd: Linda Smith and Maxine Johnson
Thursday, Feb. 20
North/South
1st: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle
2nd: Mary Wilson and Helen Sanderford
3rd: Poncho and Joyce Melvin
4th: Gene and Lois Miller
East/West
1st: Faye Henley and Jan Machik
2nd: Ann Hendrix and Sheryl Calderon
3rd: Thresa Dollar and Ruth Weasmer
4th: Rowland and Jan Bartoo
Belton Senior Center
Friday, Feb. 28
1st: Tom and Barbara Hamff
2nd: Jerry Rudolph and Marilyn VanSchoelandt
3rd: Linda Lair and Mary Reid
4th: Ken Camp and Dick Jacobi
5th: Ed Phillips and Ken Potter