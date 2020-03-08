Sammons Bridge

Tuesday, Feb. 18

North/South

1st: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle

2nd: Poncho and Joyce Melvin

3rd: Helen Sanderford and Wanda Myers

East/West

1st: Rowland and Jan Bartoo

2nd: Gene and Lois Miller

3rd: Linda Smith and Maxine Johnson

Thursday, Feb. 20

North/South

1st: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle

2nd: Mary Wilson and Helen Sanderford

3rd: Poncho and Joyce Melvin

4th: Gene and Lois Miller

East/West

1st: Faye Henley and Jan Machik

2nd: Ann Hendrix and Sheryl Calderon

3rd: Thresa Dollar and Ruth Weasmer

4th: Rowland and Jan Bartoo

Belton Senior Center

Friday, Feb. 28

1st: Tom and Barbara Hamff

2nd: Jerry Rudolph and Marilyn VanSchoelandt

3rd: Linda Lair and Mary Reid

4th: Ken Camp and Dick Jacobi

5th: Ed Phillips and Ken Potter