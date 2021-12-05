Salado emergency responders recognized
The Heart of Texas Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution recently recognized two Salado firemen, an EMS tech and two police officers for their service to the community. They were awarded the Sons of the American Revolution Commendation medals during the group’s meeting on Nov. 13 at the Salado Public Library.
Fire Chief Shane Berrier nominated Reagan Bazar for the 2021 SAR Fire Safety Commendation Award for his work on the scene of fires and at the station. Bazar will be awarded his medal at a later date since he was called to duty when the awards were presented. The EMS medal was awarded to Martin Jackson, who is a newer member of the department and responds to most of the calls.
Police Chief Pat Boone nominated Sgt. Stephen Hall for the SAR Law Enforcement medal. Sgt. Hall has brought “a wealth of knowledge and experience to Salado Police Department, making it a better community oriented department,” a new release from SAR stated.
This year SAR made a special effort to recognize two men who have given tremendous leadership to the departments which they serve as chief. Chief Shane Berrier was awarded the Fireman Medal for his 24 years with the Salado Fire Department. He is especially commended for his successful campaign to create the Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1. Chief of Police Patrick Boone was recognized for his leadership in securing grants for equipment, updating policies to address current trends, and pulling patrol shifts in order to save overtime costs.
For information about SAR, visit www.txssar.org.
Books for Lunch
The next Books for Lunch meeting will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the McLane Room located on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adam Ave. in downtown Temple.
The month’s program will be “The Mayor’s Read Christmas” and will feature Temple Mayor Tim Davis and former mayors Danny Dunn and Bill Jones reading a favorite Christmas story.
Attendees may bring a lunch if they wish. Those in attendance will be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For information call 254-774-7323.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Upcoming club activities for December are: 12/6 Chat ‘N Canasta, 12/10 TGIF Lunch, 12/11 Couple’s Night Out, 12/13 Bookworms and Dominoes, 12/14 Tuesday Canasta, Bunco, and Singing Bluebonnets, 12/15 Popcorn Bridge and Fun Lunch, 12/16 Heritage Seekers and Meet & Greet, 12/17 Trailblazers, 12/20 Snack Time Maj Jongg, 12/27 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, 12/28 Singing Blue Bonnets.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business opens at 7 a.m. for members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. The group’s next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 16. Masks are highly encouraged and the group also meets via Zoom online. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Denise Ayres, director of Temple ISD Career and Technology Education, will be the guest speaker.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will recognize new members 10 a.m. Monday at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 Highway 53 in Temple.
A representative from Walker Honey Farm will present the program “The Buzz About Bees.”
Members are asked to bring a Christmas toy for the Rescue Elves program sponsored by Temple Fire & Rescue. Members also are asked to bring finger foods to share for refreshments. The program is open to the public.
For information call 254-742-5431.
Junior League Girls Empowerment Movement event
The Junior League of Bell County is participating in the Girls Empowerment Movement, a mentorship series open to all high school senior girls that aims to prepare them for life after graduation. Girls who participate in the events are invited to Project Prom, where they’ll receive a prom dress, graduation dress and gift certificates for prom.
The next event will cover the topic of finance and will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the library at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. Guest speakers will present information on money management, budgeting and more.
Members of the community are invited to support the GEM program by donating money online at jlbellco.org as well as gathering donations of prom dresses, shoes and accessories.
For information email GEM@jlbellco.org.
