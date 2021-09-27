Ralph Wilson Youth Club names August 2021 Boy and Girl of the Month
Izy Ice has been named the Girl of the Month for August at Ralph Wilson Youth Club. She is a third-grade student at High Point Elementary. She has a reputation for always being in a joyous mood. Her smile is infectious and her willingness to never let her joy be taken away is representative of how an RWYC kid is supposed to approach each day. She is the daughter of Kristin and Mike Ice.
Collin McDonald has been name the Boy of the Month for August at Ralph Wilson Youth Club. He is a fifth-grade student at Thornton Elementary. He is known amongst his friends and the staff as being a “right attitude” kid. He is always eager to engage in a game. Never one to frown, Collin brings an uplifting spirit to everyone he encounters. As one of the older children in the youth club, his leadership by example has a positive impact on the younger members as well as his friends. Collin is the son of Ashley McDonald.