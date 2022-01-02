Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a welcoming ceremony for new member Emily Lincoln at the group’s December meeting.
The welcoming ceremony included an oath that was witnessed by Lincoln’s family and the Texas Society’s State Regent, Marcy Carter Lovick.
The meeting also included the viewing of a video showing Junior members opening the study boxes sent by the chapter. For more information on the NSDAR or for membership contact bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business opens at 7 a.m. for members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and the group also meets via Zoom online. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet 10 a.m. Monday at Bell County AgriLife Extension office in Belton.
Club presidents will submit Cultural Arts member participation lists to the county chairman. Sign up logs of member volunteers for the Bell County Youth Fair will be distributed to club presidents.
The meeting is open to the public. For information call 254-742-5431.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, Contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming Newcomers Club activities are: 1/3 Chat N’ Canasta, 1/5 Monthly Luncheon, and Popcorn Bridge, 1/8 Couples Night Out, 1/10 Bookworms and 42 Dominoes, 1/11 Singing Bluebonnets, 1/12 Wednesday Canasta, 1/14 TGIF lunch, 1/17 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 1/18 Bunco, 1/19 Popcorn Bridge, 1/20 Meet and Greet, 1/21 Trailblazers, 1/22 Exploring Wines, 1/24 Well Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 1/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 1/26 Fun Lunch, and 1/27 Heritage Seekers.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Bell County Master Gardener Gary Slanga will give a presentation on pruning and grafting techniques.
The hostesses will be Nancy McBride, Tracey Brown and Amy McCray.
The meeting is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton will resume regular meetings at noon Tuesdays at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton, starting Jan. 4.
Altrusa
Altrusa International of Temple meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple. For information visit altrusatemple.org.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
Bell County Retired School Employees group members are reminded to stay updated and continue checking out TRTA news pertaining to the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO). The organization as a whole has many legislative supporters that are listening and speaking to take more action to help retirees.
The association’s next meeting will take place 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Salado Civic Center, 600 N. Main St. in Salado. Michael Donohue will give a presentation on Little Big Horn.
