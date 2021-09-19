The Central Texas Orchestral Society has announced that its new season coming up at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple will include four in-person concerts.
Tickets for the season are available online at www. ctosarts.org.
“Hearing classical music live and in-person is truly an incomparable experience,” Becky Montgomery, CTOS board president, said. “Providing the opportunity to be in the same room with world-class artists has always been important to us, and we will get that chance again this season.”
The first performance of the season will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, and will feature Empire Wild, a genre-bending crossover trio based in New York. The was trio founded by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw, and Mitch Lyon. Kubota and Lyon bring all the cello has to offer. Ilaw can be found singing and playing anything he can get his hands on — often a cajon, sometimes a guitar or piano and maybe some ankle bells. All classically trained, the three musicians met at Juilliard and formed Empire Wild as a vehicle for their love of musical exploration — fusing the sounds of pop, folk, Broadway and more into their songwriting and composition.
The second concert of the season will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and will feature Geneva Lewis, a New Zealand-born violinist and grand prize winner of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild competition.
The third concert will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, and will feature the Grammy-nominated Aizuri quartet based in New York.
The final concert of the season will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, and will feature Chanticleer, a Grammy award-winning vocal ensemble comprised of 12 male voices.
The CTOS will offer a free reception with light hors d’oeuvres for all attendees one hour before each concert.
All of the concerts take place at the CAC, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The CAC encourages patrons to wear a mask indoors.
About CTOS
The Central Texas Orchestral Society works to present live, high-caliber fine arts performances by national and international professional artists. CTOS believes it is important to expose both adults and students to programs not otherwise available to them in the Central Texas community, including opportunities to interact with these artists both on and off stage.