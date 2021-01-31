The Tablerock Festival of Salado is looking for actors young and old to help bring the history and legends of Salado to life this summer.
Auditions for the 2021 production of “Salado Legends” will take place 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 7, at Tablerock Amphitheater’s indoor and outdoor stage located at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Those auditioning may attend either day. The auditions will be conducted by Salado Legends author Jackie Mills, co-directors and helpers. Masks will be worn, temperatures taken and social distancing will be observed during auditions.
“Salado Legends” requires singers, actors of all ages, dancers, and stage/tech crew. Past cast/crew and workers consisted of more than 100 people ranging from just 3 years old to 79 years of age. Thirty-five families have used “Salado Legends” rehearsals and performances as a family project.
“The old saying, ‘The families that play together stay together,’ still holds true,” Mills said in a news release.
Singers should bring tape and tape player for their accompaniment; a CD player also will be available. Actors will give cold readings from a “Salado Legends” script. Dancers need only list their experience.
Rehearsals, by scene, will take place weekday evenings and are tentatively scheduled to start June 7. Officials will monitor COVID-19 numbers to determine if rehearsals should begin at a later date.
“Salado Legends” performances will take place 7 p.m. July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7.
Scholarships are available for college students, high school students graduating in May of 2021, and high school students taking college courses. More than $10,000 in scholarship funds are available for 2021 and will be distributed according to need and service.
Tablerock is a volunteer theater — there is no compensation for cast or crew.
For information call Tablerock Amphitheater at 254-947-9205.