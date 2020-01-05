The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will host a reception for new art exhibits 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Visitors can browse unique works of art for sale and meet with the featured artists. The reception is free and open to the public.
“Remarkable American Women, 1776-1976” by Barbara Fontaine-White will be on display in the Howard Gallery. “Signs of a Recent Past” by artist Lisa Tennant will be on display in the McCreary Gallery.
The exhibit in the Saulsbury Gallery will be “The Making of the Mark: A Drawing Collective.” This exhibit, curated by Sheri Rice-Wilson, will feature works from artists Sheri Rice-Wilson, Crystal Orlando, Tom Peiser, Julia Hitchcock, John Hancock, Michi Hagerty and Chad Hines.
CAC gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.