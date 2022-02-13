Belton Rotary Club
The Belton Rotary Club Meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Rotarians and guests are invited.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Candace Cartwright, founder of Foster Love Bell County, will speak on how volunteers can help children in foster care.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and meetings also are available via Zoom. For information email lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend the meetings.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, Contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming activities for February are: 2/14 Bookworms and Dominoes, 2/15 Bunco, 2/16 Popcorn Bridge, 2/17 Meet and Greet, 2/18 Trailblazers, 2/19 Exploring Wines, 2/21 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 2/22 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/23 Fun Lunch, 2/24 Heritage Seekers, and 2/28 Well Read Women, Knit and Crochet, and Monday Canasta.
Seaton Cemetery Association
The Seaton Cemetery Association will meet 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Seaton Church fellowship building, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Anyone with questions or concerns may call 254-721-8587.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Delta Kappa Gamma Society
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International will meet 5 p.m. Monday at the home of Jane Nash for the chapter’s 92nd birthday celebration.
Group members will play Bunco as part of the celebration.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Group members will dine at noon and the business meeting will begin at 1 p.m. For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail. com.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Napoli’s Italian Bistro, 110 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Group members will discuss upcoming trips, including Gatlinburg, Washington on the Brazos, and Ireland/Scotland.
The meeting is open to the public with no dues or membership requirements.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
The meeting will include an update on the Bell Extension Education Association meeting and a review of the volunteer experiences at the Bell County Youth Fair. Also during the meeting, members will prepare plastic “yarn” for use in the construction of sleeping mats. Tickets for the 2022 annual quilt drawing will be distributed.
Members are encouraged to bring donations for the Ronald McDonald House.
The meeting is open to the public. For information call Nancy Urbantke at 254-780-1409.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
Candidates for General Land Office will speak. Also, Suzette Henry, a candidate for the Temple Health and Bioscience Board of Directors, will speak.
Bell County Master Gardener class
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold its monthly community education class 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the learning center at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
The topic of the class will be “Roses in Central Texas”. For information email BellSpeakers76513@gmail.com.
Belton Kiwanis
The Belton Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Taqueria Mexicano restaurant on Sparta Road in Belton (across from the Belton Walmart).
The guest speaker will be Pete Fredenburg, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football coach, who will speak about his time at UMHB and the national championships.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email beltonkiwanis@gmail.com.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century group will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Martha Hartzog, state chairman of Pocahontas Projects will present the program, “Pocahontas: America’s First Ambassador.”
Members are reminded to bring gifts for our veterans at the VA hospitals in Temple and Waco.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.