The 2023 Bell County grape harvest is under way, and despite record heat, Bell County’s first winery is in high gear.
“Harvest is a season, and for the next few weeks I’ll be processing grapes from four Bell County vineyards and several other locations around the state,” said June Ritterbusch, a former Army helicopter pilot who now co-owns Salado Winery along with her husband, Sheldon Vickers.
“Various grape varieties ripen at different intervals, so there are many batches at different states of fermentation,” the Boston native said. “There’s no time to waste worrying about this record heat.”
The first processing run was Monday, and that involved chardonnay grapes from Salado Winery’s own vineyard. The company also grows merlot, Sangiovese and cabernet sauvignon.
“We planted the vineyard in 2005, and in 2006 we harvested the first 500 pounds,” Ritterbusch said. Since then, harvests have ranged from one to four tons each summer.
“2021 and 2022 were disappointing yields due to late freezes, but this year the higher-than-average May rains helped,” she said.
“As far as I know, we are the first winery in Bell County,” she said. “But, I keep waiting for someone to tell me there was one here back in 1883 or something.”
Ritterbusch said the demand for Texas wines has skyrocketed over the years.
“We need all the grapes we can get from local vineyards,” she said. “The Texas wine industry is exploding.”
According to the Texas Wine & Grape Grower Association, production, distribution, sales and consumption of Texas wine generates more than $20 billion in total economic activity.
“Wines preserve agricultural land, provide jobs, attract tourists, generate taxes and enhance the quality of life,” Ritterbusch said.
Most small Texas wineries rely on friends, customers and family to help pick grapes, and Salado Winery is no exception. Ritterbusch is inviting the public on Aug. 5 to join the fun.
“I hope the heat doesn’t interfere with folks enjoying the harvest,” she said. “We start early in the morning before temperatures soar. Folks are encouraged to join in as much or as little as they enjoy. We tell people they can come and pose for a picture or taste grapes straight from the vine.”
The Salado Winery retail shop is located at 841 N Main in Salado. Ritterbusch said the biggest seller is a cabernet sauvignon and merlot blend packaged as Diamondback wine.
“We even have a snake on the label,” she said with a laugh.
“We feel quite positive about the future,” Ritterbusch said. “We have been keeping busy, and we have made large investments in equipment and inventory. But most importantly, we have a great crew. We have fabulous folks who work with us and tremendous friends who help us get through it all.”
Salado Winery is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.