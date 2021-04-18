Temple NAACP event
The NAACP Temple Unit will hold “EmergentC: Arising Above and Emerging Stronger,” a virtual event that honors community service leaders and scholarship recipients, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21.
The event will recognize those who are “Committed, Optimistic, Valuable, Individuals, Devoted,” according to a news release.
The guest speaker will be Derrick Johnson, NAACP national president and CEO, and music will be provided by singer-songwriter Rose Short.
The event is $25 and registration is available at bit.ly/3aYpOYV. For information contact Temple NAACP Unit President Bennie Walsh at 254-563-9889.
Feed the Need Rotary initiative
The Rotary Clubs of Belton, Temple, and Temple South recently mobilize to raise $6,000 to support the Salvation Army’s “Feed the Need” program.
Food insecurity is a nationwide epidemic, and local residents are facing this need now more than ever. To help local residents in need, members of the Rotary Clubs of Belton, Temple, and Temple South have committed to underwriting the cost of 240 full boxes of food at $25 per box.
To make a donation online, go to www.CentralTexasTickets.com, search Temple Rotary Club and hit the “donate” link.
Acting in partnership with the local Salvation Army unit, along with McLane Hunger Solutions, a Houston-based charity with a national outreach, Central Texas Rotarians will pay for, pack and distribute food boxes at a central location this June.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 continues to renew members and invite new members. This organization is for all TRS retired school employees.
Registered members should have received by postal mail their registration forms. Members are asked to return the completed forms with $45, which covers $35 state and $10 local dues to Millie Henn, 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502.
The membership committee will have a drawing for all members who pay both state and local dues by June 1. This deadline guarantees the yearbook makes it to the printer on time. Plus, the member will receive in September their copy of the yearbook.
The winner of the drawing receives a paid 2021-2022 membership and a full refund. The state’s membership deadline is September 1. TRTA’s membership goal is to reach over 100,000 members.
For more information and/or registration form contact Membership Chair Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com.
TRTA had a very productive week at the Capital the first week of April. Many TRTA-supported bills were voted out of committee and are on the way to action in the House. Members are asked to stay informed by using the TRTA App and reading “The Inside Line,” a weekly email newsletter by TRTA. Here is where all the up to date happenings are presented.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Upcoming planned activities for April are: 4/20 Bunco & Snack Time Mah Jongg; 4/21 Popcorn Bridge; 4/24 Exploring Wines; 4/27 Virtual Happy Hour; and 4/28 Fun Lunch.
For information on joining the club contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.comand and for information about activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Salado Area Republican Women Fine China luncheon and fundraiser
The ladies of the Salado Area Republican Women have announced the group’s 14th annual Fine China luncheon and fundraiser will take place June 8 in the Blue Heron room at Tenroc Ranch in Salado.
The event starts at 11:30 a.m. but the doors open at 10:45 a.m. for table viewing and voting for the best decorated table. The entertainment will be a style show by two local boutiques, Susan Marie’s and H&H Décor and Apparel.
Twenty-five hostesses have agreed to sponsor a table including four area businesses. Table sponsors are not required to sell all the tickets to their table but are certainly able to reserve any number of seats they wish.
Individuals interested in buying a ticket can visit either Susan Marie’s, 201 N. Main St. in Salado, or H&H Décor and Apparel at 1 Royal St. in Salado.
Tickets may also be purchased by mailing $30 to S.A.R.W., PAC; P.O. Box 373; Salado, TX 76571. For more information contact Sherrill Gardipee at sherril.gardipee@gmail .com or 254-760-5738.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin on Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The speaker for March 20 will be Bob Alexander, a retired U.S. Treasury special agent and author of numerous books with a focus on the Texas Rangers and law enforcement from the 1800s.
All Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton.
Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.
The speaker will be Rachel Malone, the Texas director of Gun Owners of America.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon on April 15 at Sam’s Southern Eatery off the Loop just past Lowes at 12:00 for lunch and the business meeting will be at 1:00. For more information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or robmed@embarqmail.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton, the group is now meeting 1st St. Roasters located at 110 S. 1st St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Group members are asked to wear masks.
Meetings also are offered on the online Zoom platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to the meetings. The Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group is now meeting without restrictions. The group has many new ideas for creativity and fun. Beginning May 1, BFA will also be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to encourage artists who are unable to participate on weekdays. The public is invited to attend and all skill levels and mediums are welcome.
On April 28, at 10 a.m. Jeanne Logsdon will lead a workshop using Elegant Writer Pens. The class is $12 and includes an elegant black pen. Attendees should bring watercolors and watercolor paper.
BFA meets Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or later and Saturdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For more information call Logsdon at 409-313-0611.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.