Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
The Newcomers Club, Inc. activities for February are: 2/20 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 2/21 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/22 Fun Lunch, 2/25 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg, 2/27 Well-Read Woman, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, and 2/28 Singing Bluebonnets.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association has announced several upcoming events.
The association will host “Spring Gardening Starts Now” presented by Wayne Schirner, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple. The seminar is free but is limited to the first 100 people to sign up.
Donations will be accepted to support the Community Garden. Register at bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com. Parking will be available on the West side of church.
The association will host “Spring Gardening Starts Now” presented by Wayne Schirner, at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St. in Salado. The seminar is free but is limited to the first 40 people to sign up. Donations will be accepted to support the Salado Museum and College Park. Register by calling 254-718-0820. Parking is available behind the museum.
The association will be at the Bell County Home & Garden Show at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 at 301 West Loop 121 in Belton. Activities will include presentations by Master Gardeners, Ask A Master Gardener, Kids’ Zone, and Seed Table.
The association will host a “Bee Box Workshop” on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
The workshop will be conducted by Erik and Cheryl Robertson, owner’s of Raw-Bee’s in Lorena. The couple will teach participants how to construct a honeybee deep/brood box and show additional items needed to set up in an apiary.
The class is limit 10 and the fee is $30 per person. Participants may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for class.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group will hold its annual Spring Maj Jongg tournament from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. The event will include breakfast snacks, lunch, prize drawings and cash prizes. There will be two rounds in the morning and two rounds after lunch.
Registration is $50 and participants must register by March 31. A check made out to Bell Fine Arts and a registration form will secure a place. Participants may mail to: Eve Fritch at 2519 Hester Way, Salado, TX 76571. Upon receipt, confirmation, rules and other information will be sent. No cancelation refunds will be issued after April 7. For forms and more information call or text Fritch at 254-290-1601 or email txnasa527@gmail.com.
Tanglefoot BEEA
The Tanglefoot Club of BEEA will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Schlotzky’s restaurant, 2668 S. 31st St. in Temple. Group members will dine after the meeting.
Club members will make “plarn” from plastic bags. The plarn will be used to make mats for the homeless. Those who wish to participate are advised to precut the plastic bags, or flatten the bags before the meeting and bring scissors.
Polly Elizondo will bring a door prize to the meeting.
Tanglefoot members recently volunteered at many areas of the Bell County Youth Fair. Group members also took part in the BEEA cultural art show.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in serving the community, helping 4-H, and doing volunteer work for the Texas Agrilife Extension Agency.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Jill Glover, a member of the State Republican committee.
The meeting is open to the public.
Bell County Retired School Employees
The Bell County Retired School Employees group will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Members and guests are invited to attend a “Lunch and Learn” program sponsored by the Association Member Benefits Advisors. The program will highlight how the association works to provide legislative advocacy and essential benefits. The program will take place before and after the regular meeting at 12:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend one of the sessions and bring a guest.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Group members will discuss upcoming trips to Tulipalooza in Waxahachie, Branson, France, Hawaii and other places.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no dues or membership requirements. For information email Peggy Stewart at centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Altrusa scholarships
Altrusa International of Temple is now seeking applicants for its annual scholarship program. Scholarships are available for high school seniors and college students in Bell County.
Applications can be submitted on the Altrusa website, www.altrusatemple.org, or mailed to: Altrusa Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1251, Temple, TX 76503.
Applicants are advised to make sure all required information is included: transcripts, letters of recommendation, and completed application form.
The application deadline is March 31. For information email Regina Phinney, Altrusa scholarship chair, at rphinney85@gmail.com.