Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Napoli’s Restaurant, 110 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel. The group’s next tour is scheduled for June 5 to Austin for the Detective Murder Mystery Dinner.
There are no dues or membership fees.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 S.W. HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
The group will gather at noon for lunch and the business meeting will begin at 1 p.m. For more information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter will meet under new leadership 10:30 am Saturday, May 15, at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
The new officers for 2021-2023 will be installed by Welba Dorsey.
New officers are president, Vickie Harlan; vice-president, Sandy Boyd; chaplain, Kathy Sartor; secretary, Sandra Simmons; treasurer, Penny Worley; registrar, Jane Debenport; historian, TBA; librarian, Donnie Yielding.
Members are reminded to bring gifts for veterans at the Temple and Waco VA Hospitals.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Molly White, former representative, will discuss pro-life issues.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will meet 11 a.m. Monday at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Cost is $15 per person; no reservation required.
The topic for the meeting will be “Restoring Common Sense in a Confused World”. The guest speaker will be Dr. Marlene McMillan, an author and international speaker known as “The Nation’s Expert on The Principles of Liberty”.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Some club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Upcoming planned activities for May include: 5/18 Bunco & Snack Time Mah Jongg; 5/19 Popcorn Bridge & Changeover Luncheon; 5/20 Meet & Greet; 5/21 Trailblazers; 5/22 Exploring Wines; 5/25 Virtual Happy Hour; and 5/26 Fun Lunch.
For information on joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities, contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Salado Are Republican Women Fine China Luncheon and Fundraiser
Ticket are now available for the 14th annual Fine China Luncheon hosted by the Salado Area Republican Women. The event will be June 8 in the Blue Heron Room of Tenroc Ranch 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. for guests to view tables that have been decorated and to vote for their favorite table. First and second place awards will be given for the most popular tables.
Classic Catering of Temple will furnish the meal. Tickets must be purchased by June 1, 2021.
Entertainment will be a fashion show courtesy of Susan Marie’s and H and H Décor and Fashions. Both shops have promised attendees will receive a 10 percent discount coupon for use after the event.
Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward funding civic, educational, military and political campaigns; copies of the U.S. Constitutions to new voters; contributions to area school libraries and two annual high school scholarships.
Tickets are $30 and may be purchased by mailing a check made out to SARW, PAC; P.O. Box 373; Salado, TX 76571. Reserved tables of 7 or 8 are available but are limited due to rapid ticket sales. Tickets may also be purchased at the two stores who will be providing the fashion show. For more information contact Sherril Gardipee at sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or at 254 760-5738.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 continues to renew members and invite new members. Presently, the organization has grown to more than 221. This organization is for all TRS retired school employees. Registered members should have received by postal mail their registration forms already. Members are asked to mail completed forms with $45, which covers $35 state and $10 local dues to 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502.
The Membership Committee will have a drawing for all members who pay both state and local dues by June 1. The winner receives a paid 2021-2022 membership and a full refund! This deadline guarantees the yearbook makes it to the printer on time. Plus, the member will receive in September their copy of the yearbook. The state’s membership deadline is September 1. TRTA’s membership goal is to reach more than 100,000 members. For more information and/or registration form contact Membership Chair at missusa78@aol.com.
Members are asked to continue to sending letters, emails and calling our legislatures to VOTE for COLA, healthcare benefits, WEP, etc.
Sign up to serve on a committee for the 2021-2022 year. Check your email or contact our BCRSEA President at 254-368-5823.
June 1 is the deadline for a paid 21-22 membership.
An Executive Board Retreat is planned June 3, 9-Noon @Belton ISD, Big Red Room.
The May Member Spotlight is Carolyn Van Winkle, former Emerson and Scott Elementary teacher in Temple ISD.
There will be no July member newsletter; publication resumes August.
There will be no summer meetings. Sept. 2, 2021, is the date of the first meeting of the new school year. Location is yet to be determined.