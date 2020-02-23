Genealogical groups celebrate George Washington’s Birthday
The Heart of Texas Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) of Salado, the Betty Martin Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) of Temple, the Ensign Thomas Huling Chapter DAR of Killeen, and the Priscilla Alden Chapter Children of the American Revolution (CAR) gathered Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Wildflower Country Club in Temple for the 32nd annual George Washington’s Birthday luncheon.
Following lunch, Bill Covington, SAR member from Arlington, gave a presentation on “Pint-Sized Patriots,” which included stories of boys and girls who aided in the fight for independence during the American Revolution. He mentioned that drummer boys, who played an important role in the war, were young boys too young to fight. He cited Alexander Milliner, drummer boy for George Washington, who started his service at 8 years old. Covington related stories of young girls who helped to distract the enemy, protecting Continental troops. He concluded with the story of “Brave Boy of the Waxhaws,” referring to the wounding of Andrew Jackson at the age of 13 by a British officer when the young boy refused to clean the officer’s boots. Jackson carried a scar from the incident on the left side of his face for the rest of his life.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently met at the Longhorn Restaurant in Temple for a luncheon honoring Ingrid Bush of Belton, who was named the Valentine Queen of the chapter.
Sharon Fischer, past queen, crowned Mrs. Bush and presented her with a crown pin and flowers from the group.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees group will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
There will be coffee, snacks and socializing. Jacqueline Townsend, a financial services specialist, will present a program on taxes and low-income assistance.
The meeting is open to all active and retired federal employees.
Attendees are asked to bring a cookie donation for the residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Native Plant Society of Texas
The Tonkawa chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The presentation will be “Small Native Trees of Central Texas”. Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists may county this meeting as one education credit hour.
The meeting is open to the public. New members will receive a potted native plant. For information contact Else Meier at 254-630-6760.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Shelley Pearson, Temple College associated vice president for health professions, will provide an update on the Texas Bioscience Institute Middle College program.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter recently met at the Bell County Museum in Belton.
The group collected $375 for the Temple VA Summer Youth program. Elissa Oeschler was recognized as the group’s newest Junior member. Registrar, Jane Debenport presented the names of two new prospective members, Judy Chatham and Joy Miller. Both were accepted by a unanimous vote.
Sandy Boyd presented the program, “Historic St. Lukes Church, Oldest Brick Church in Virginia”. Boyd’s 10th great-grandfather, Joseph Brydger was rector of St. Lukes Church for 53 years. The materials for the building of the church were shipped from England. Two interesting structures of the church were the sounding board above the pulpit and the baptismal font at the back of the church near the archway entrance.
The group’s next meeting will be in May.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday in the first-floor courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
Andrew Turnbo will give a presentation on the “Process of Historical Restoration”. The program will be beneficial to anyone wanting to do a historical restoration because guidelines have to be followed. He also will give examples of successful restorations.
The Bell County Historical Commission works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the Bell County Courthouse.
For information contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton at 254-933-5917. The office is staffed by volunteers most days from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group events.
On Feb. 25 the group will meet for Valentine Bridge and the Singing Bluebonnets group will meet; a Fun Lunch event will take place Feb. 26; and the group will hold its monthly luncheon on March 4.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
