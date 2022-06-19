ROUND ROCK — On my ventures south to Austin, I often stop by the smaller, less bustling city of Round Rock.
On my most recent trip, I wandered around one of its major landmarks, the Round Rock Premium Outlets. The outdoor shopping center offers a variety of clothes, shoe and specialty shops to navigate. After popping into a few places, I noticed a major sale going on at the Gap and quickly picked up a few pairs of jeans, tank tops and a dress shirt for a date later with my girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar.
Despite soaring temperatures, the outlet mall usually has enough shade and air conditioning to keep shoppers cool and, although parking can sometimes become a challenge, there always seems to be some available, just a bit of walking might be required.
After that, I headed to Downtown Round Rock to meet another friend Zane Varney, for a night out. Our first stop, as always, was the Brass Tap. Touting hundreds of drinks, the venue continues to remain one of my favorite spots in Round Rock because of the friendly atmosphere and large outdoor area in the back. Often, I enjoy checking out basketball or hockey games or just hanging out with friends.
On our way to the next place, we stopped inside a pavilion at the heart of downtown. An assortment of landmarks and sculptures intrigued me as we roamed the grounds. Sure, we might have gotten there too early, but it was interesting to see organizers constructing a stage for live music later in the night. Usually, this plaza serves as a perfect spot for performers and families to gather.
As the sun went down and temperatures dropped, more people filled the plaza.
I suggested to my friend about checking out the Piano Bar because I always found the performers extremely entertaining. As we waited, we found out that the Piano Bar portion of the night starts at 9 p.m. Before that, the venue holds a karaoke night precursor to warm up the crowd. Honestly, it became a little hit or miss depending on the singer, so we were both more than a little happy when the Piano Bar portion of the night started. I highly recommend checking this place out even for a couple of songs if you head out to the city.
Finally, we ended the night by checking out one of our favorite bands at the Round Rock Tavern. I quickly realized that I hadn’t been inside the place for a few years because it had a vast array of improvements. Now, the tavern includes a large, lively outdoor area. There’s a pretty cool upstairs portion that allows patrons to get a bird’s eye view of the city.
The Round Rock Tavern usually provides live music of some kind, and this night, it didn’t disappoint. This night, the band performed music of the 80s, 90s and 2000s, but I’m pretty sure the tavern’s music venues range from rock to punk to country. If anything, the tavern is a pretty chill place to hang out and converse with friends (especially if the weather agrees).
Overall, Round Rock provides a slightly closer, cheaper alternative to the big city of Austin. While the big city allure may appeal to some, the more relaxed, laid-back demeanor of Round Rock draws me in. And, the free parking always helps, too.