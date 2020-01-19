U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812
The Jordan Bass Chapter of the U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812 welcomed Mrs. Carol Hicks, state president, to their meeting on Jan. 4 at the Temple Public Library.
Mrs. Hicks spoke on “Trails that Lead to Texas” with specific information about the early migration through East Texas on the Trammels Trace and the old San Antonio Road.
The U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812 is a heritage organization of women who are descended from an ancestor who rendered civil, military or naval service to our country during the years 1784-1815. For more information, contact Kathy Denton, president.
Church Women of the Temple Area
Church Women of the Temple Area will meet noon Monday, Jan. 20, at St Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, for a covered dish luncheon.
Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share.
Seaton Cemetery Association
The Seaton Cemetery Association will meet 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Seaton Star Hall 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Officers will be elected. For information call Ace Chlapek, president, at 254-421-0095; or mail P.O. Box 1051, Temple, TX 76503 to be put on the agenda.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Cost is $15 per person; reservations are not required.
The featured speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Allen West, who is an American political commentator, author and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The Bookworms group will meet for Canasta Monday; a Brunch and Snack Time Maj Jongg event will take place Tuesday; a Fun Lunch event will be held Wednesday; the group will meet for an Exploring Wines event Saturday, Jan. 25; and the group will meet for Valentine Bridge and the Bluebonnets will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Wildflower Quilt Guild
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Angela McCorkle from Quilts with a Heart will present the program. McCorkle is an award-winning quilter and will have a trunk show of various quilts. The meeting is open to the public.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will hold a candidate forum Monday at the Harris Community Center, 402 N. Alexander St. in Belton. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from district and county level court candidates.
For information contact Rayford Brown at 254-718-4910.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees chapter no. 586 will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
There will be a social time and the chapter will install officers for 2020. All active and retired federal employees are invited. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for the residents of the Williams R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Native Plant Society of Texas
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Botanist Reid Lewis will present “Sustainable Landscaping Practices”. Master Gardener and Master Naturalists may count this presentation as one education credit hour.
New members will receive a native potted plant. The meeting is open to the public. For information contact Ilse Meier at 254-630-6760.
Crochet group
A crochet group will meet 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the archive room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group is open to beginners as well as experts. For information call the reference desk at 254-298-5702.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will hold a business meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the first-floor courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
The BCHC, currently made up of 15 members, works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month, except in May and December, at the historic courthouse in downtown Belton.
For information contact the BCHC office at 254-933-5917. The office is located on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton and is staffed by volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Submission guidelines
Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.