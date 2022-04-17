FORT HOOD — Soldiers gathered at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers headquarters to participate in an Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 8.
Spc. Andre Bramham, BOSS president, was excited to see everyone come out and have a good time.
“My favorite part about hosting the Easter egg hunt was seeing the soldiers and children come out and have a stress-free day filled with fun,” Bramham said. “(The) soldiers enjoyed looking for the prized eggs and having a chance to win amazing door prizes.”
The door prizes included a TV, Rams gear, board games and an iPad. These prizes were awarded to those who found a special prize egg.
“Single soldiers were challenged by having to be one step ahead of their peers to find the prized eggs,” Bramham said. “Soldiers had to put on their thinking hats, use critical thinking, and stay focused to use their surroundings to figure out where the prize eggs were located. Soldiers also had to move quickly to gather the most eggs containing candy for a chance to win a prize.”
Afterward, they also hosted the Easter egg hunt for children of single parents. Spc. Sandra Pacheco, 720th Military Police Battalion, came to the single parent Easter egg hunt with her 6-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn Pacheco. Kaitlyn found many of the special eggs and even looked for eggs with the Easter Bunny.
“I used to work for BOSS. I did this once, last year, when I worked here. So, I figured, why not take her (Kaitlyn) because it’s a great opportunity for all single parents and single soldiers,” Pacheco said.
She enjoyed watching Kaitlyn’s face light up as she searched for eggs, and she was glad that BOSS considered single soldiers who are also single parents.
“For me, it’s a good idea that we don’t forget our (peers) that are not only single soldiers, but single parents, as well,” Pacheco said. “It’s very important that they play a part in this organization.”
Bramham said BOSS’s purpose is to provide single soldiers a safe and fun environment and that’s especially important around holidays such as Easter.
“It is important for single soldiers to have events like the Easter egg hunt to participate in because it allows the soldiers to enjoy their time in a fun and safe environment. Most events like the Easter egg hunt are free to single soldiers, allowing them to participate and not have to worry about spending money to have a good time. BOSS events give soldiers a sense of belonging since most soldiers are unable to go home for times like Easter.”