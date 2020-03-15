The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center has announced the cast and crew for the production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” directed by Natasha Tolleson.

Cast members will include:

Anne Frank – Lena Cook

Mr. Frank – Darren Walker

Miep – Sarah Cauthen

Mrs. Van Daan – Kathy Butler

Mr. Van Daan – Dan Becker

Peter Van Daan – Gavin Hildner

Mrs. Frank – Mary Anzalone

Margot Frank – Kylie Burke

Mr. Kraler – Jeff Whitlock

Mr. Dussel – Chris Wohleb

Crew members for the play are:

CAC administrator: Brock Boone

Director: Natasha Tolleson

Lighting and Set: Jesse Wyman

Sound: Byron Lovelace

Stage Manager: Krista Eshbaugh

Crew: Macy Ziehr

Dramaturge: Spencer Tolleson

 “The Diary of Anne Frank” dramatizes the period in which Anne Frank and her family hide from the Nazis in an attic. The Franks, the Van Daans and a couple of other displaced Jewish people all live in Mr. Kraler’s attic for nearly two years before they are discovered.

The play opens in 1945 as Otto Frank returns to the secret annex, the concealed room above his former business where his family hid for two years. This space is the setting for the play. Miep Gies joins him and hands him Anne’s diary, which she had saved from the Nazis. Otto begins reading the diary, initiating a flashback to the day the family went into hiding.

Performances for the play will be 7:30 p.m. April 30, May 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. May 3. Dinner will be served 6-7 p.m. by Temple ISD Culinary, The Blue Plate. There will only be a show Sunday. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets for the dinner theater or just the play can be found at cacarts.org.

Located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, the CAC offers a variety of programs throughout the year. Visit the website to check for updates on what the CAC has planned for each season. For more information, call 254-773-9926.