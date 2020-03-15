The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center has announced the cast and crew for the production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” directed by Natasha Tolleson.
Cast members will include:
Anne Frank – Lena Cook
Mr. Frank – Darren Walker
Miep – Sarah Cauthen
Mrs. Van Daan – Kathy Butler
Mr. Van Daan – Dan Becker
Peter Van Daan – Gavin Hildner
Mrs. Frank – Mary Anzalone
Margot Frank – Kylie Burke
Mr. Kraler – Jeff Whitlock
Mr. Dussel – Chris Wohleb
Crew members for the play are:
CAC administrator: Brock Boone
Director: Natasha Tolleson
Lighting and Set: Jesse Wyman
Sound: Byron Lovelace
Stage Manager: Krista Eshbaugh
Crew: Macy Ziehr
Dramaturge: Spencer Tolleson
“The Diary of Anne Frank” dramatizes the period in which Anne Frank and her family hide from the Nazis in an attic. The Franks, the Van Daans and a couple of other displaced Jewish people all live in Mr. Kraler’s attic for nearly two years before they are discovered.
The play opens in 1945 as Otto Frank returns to the secret annex, the concealed room above his former business where his family hid for two years. This space is the setting for the play. Miep Gies joins him and hands him Anne’s diary, which she had saved from the Nazis. Otto begins reading the diary, initiating a flashback to the day the family went into hiding.
Performances for the play will be 7:30 p.m. April 30, May 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. May 3. Dinner will be served 6-7 p.m. by Temple ISD Culinary, The Blue Plate. There will only be a show Sunday. A cash bar will also be available.
Tickets for the dinner theater or just the play can be found at cacarts.org.
Located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, the CAC offers a variety of programs throughout the year. Visit the website to check for updates on what the CAC has planned for each season. For more information, call 254-773-9926.