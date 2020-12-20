For Sterle Fine Art Studio in downtown Temple, the pandemic has limited almost every aspect of business during the past nine months.
The studio, ran by local artist Susan Sterle, displays works of both her and other artists while providing a space for drawing and painting lessons. The ongoing pandemic caused the business to lose half its normal members in its classes, and made it harder to attract new people.
Sterle said she is planning on bringing back classes in the new year, on Jan. 14, holding them in the gallery which is located at 8 N. Ninth St.
“We will be open for appointment only, but when the artists are in the studio will be open,” Sterle said. “I am hoping (the gallery) will get people in locally.”
After resuming lessons in January, Sterle said she also plans on holding figure drawing sessions during which residents can come and make art together.
Sterle said these sessions will cost $20 per participant, and will include clothed models going through various poses followed by a provided lunch. She said she hopes to host these sessions more frequently than before when the pandemic limited the number of models she could invite.
Sterle said a new addition to the studio is a gallery, which she plans on using to display and sell works of herself and three other local artists.
The other artists whose work will be displayed in the gallery currently include Patty Merlle, Nancy Holder and Jesse Tames.
Sterle said she also plans to offer studio time. Artists will have the opportunity to come in and paint in a dedicated environment. Art sessions will be held near the building’s gallery, so those coming in to look at the art can watch the artists.
“I like to promote local artists, everybody has got their own style,” Sterle said.
Sterle said all of the activities will include measures for social distancing and she will have masks at the door for those who may need one.