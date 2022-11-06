Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will meet Monday, Nov. 14, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person.
The guest speaker will be District 55 State Rep. Hugh Shine and his topic will be “Insight into the 2023 Legislative Session…What to Expect”.
The is the group’s annual meeting; primary members are requested to attend to elect new officers for 2023 and to conduct end of the year business. The group also will hold a special tribute for veterans.
RSVP is required by Thursday, Nov. 10, and group members may prepay online at eventbrite.com.
Salado Are Republican Women
The Salado Are Republican Women group will meet for its November luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Col. Renita Menyhert, who served as a feature writer and broadcast journalist. Her topic will be “Old Memories Make New Memories,” stories from Margraten Cemetery in Holland. Menyhert has 15 broadcast and journalism awards and is the author of five books.
Reservations must by made by Friday, Nov. 11, to Sherril Gardipee at sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or 254-217-4390.
Alpha Delta Kappa
The Gamma Iota Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Oct. 27 at the Ronald McDonald House for a program highlighting Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Organization for Women Educators. Members celebrated ADK month, its founders, and its principles of educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
Group members will review the discussion from the Bell Extension Education Association meeting held on Nov. 7. This will include a report on the success of the garage sale held at the Seaton Community Center.
Also, the Christmas greeting project for nursing home residents will be initiated and the plarn project will continue.
The meeting is open to the public.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The program will include the showing of pictures of plants and murals of Alpine and surrounding areas.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Wes’s Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple. Group members will dine at noon and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International will meet Saturday, Nov. 12, in the library at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. Members will gather at 9:45 a.m. for a potluck brunch and the meetings will start at 10 a.m.
Judy West will present the program “Travel to Normandy (France)”.
Members are reminded to bring a new or gently used book to support the Early Bird Literacy project along with a brunch item to share.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
The Newcomers Club, Inc. activities for November are: 11/7 Chat ‘N’ Canasta, 11/8 Singing Bluebonnets, 11/11 TGIF, 11/12 Couples Night Out, 11/14 Bookworms, 11/15 Popcorn Bridge and Bunco, 11/16 Fun Lunch, 11/18 Trailblazers and Christmas Card event, 11/21 Snack time Mah Jongg, 11/22 Singing Bluebonnets, 11/26 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg, 11/28 Well-Read women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers. The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Temple NAACP elections
The Temple NAACP Unit will hold its 2022 elections 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
For information email templenaacpsecretary@gmail.com.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday on the board room of the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Denzel Holmes of Belton will review his eighth Western novel, “The Reluctant Ranger”.
Attendees may bring their lunch to the meeting and the Literacy Council will provide drinks. Books for Lunch is cosponsored by the Temple Public Library and the Temple Literacy Council. For information call 254-774-7323.
Bell County Retired School Employees
The Bell County Retired School Employees’ annual Christmas lunch and program will take place at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1, in the ballroom at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Reservations are needed by Thursday, Nov. 17. Cost of the meal is $17 per person and payment can be mailed to Deyette Pauer, 3790 Forrester Road in Temple.