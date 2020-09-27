The fourth annual Sirena Fest and Mermaid Parade is transitioning to a Magic Mermaid Market for this year’s celebration of Salado’s legendary mermaid.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on the grounds of Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Although Sirena Fest founder Tiffany Schreiner is elated this year’s celebration will continue, she highlighted a significant change from years prior.
“(Sirena’s) story varies because it’s been retold countless times through the eyes of children. … But rather than doing the full parade and festival this year we’re doing a Magic Mermaid Market just to keep the magic alive during this time of COVID-19,” she said.
Salado-based artist Troy Kelley originally cast a sculpture of the mermaid figure in the mid-1980s using old water meters, which were melted down.
Kelley told the Telegram in 2013 how the inspiration for Sirena grew from an old Native American legend his grandmother would tell him as a child.
Schreiner said the event will feature circus performers and will be held outdoors.
“We’ll be socially distant, since it’ll all be outdoors,” she said. “There will also be sanitation stations around. Masks can be worn if people prefer, but they’re not mandatory while they are outdoors.”
Proceeds from the Magic Mermaid Market will benefit an all-abilities playground located off Main Street in downtown Salado. Construction for the playground is expected to break ground in October of 2021.
“We seek to empower children and humans of all walks, and we hope to reduce the stigmas of isolation for every person who chooses to be a part of this endeavor,” Schreiner said. “We believe that humanity is about courage, creativity and resiliency. … To be inclusive regardless of gender, race or anything that might make us feel different. We’re all in this together.”
The Magic Mermaid Market is still seeking sponsors and vendor registration forms will be accepted until Sept. 30. Completed forms may be emailed to Schreiner at thewellartco@gmail.com.
“The form for the vendors is actually on all of our social media pages,” Schreiner said. “So if they want to do the form it’s there or I can shoot it to them in an email.”
With this year’s celebration quickly coming together, Schreiner said it feels surreal to be able to host an event in a time of so much uncertainty.
“But it feels surreal in a really good way. We’re still going to be able to encourage, fuel and support creativity,” she said.