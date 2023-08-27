The Contemporaries

The Contemporaries President Gail Harrington has announced her theme for her term of office will be “We Can Do It! Stay Strong,” with inspiration taken from the classic “Rosie the Riveter” poster from World War II. Pictured are back row from left: Cathi Simons, Helen Pickle, Charlotte King and Vivatson; second row from left: Pat Johnson, Jane Ann Byroad, Lara Miller, Sharon Bell, Sandy Mancillas, Jill Mooney and Beverly Kermode; and front row from left: Gail Harrington and Sylvia Crum.

 Courtesy photo

