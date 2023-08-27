The Contemporaries
The Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center has announced it recently raised and donated $160,000 for the CAC.
New members are sought for the group, which is also now open to men. The group’s mission is to support the CAC and the performing and visual arts with a major focus on providing opportunities for children to participate in activities that foster a lifelong interest in the arts. Educational programs The Contemporaries put on each year include “Arts in Education” and “Hands On,” which teaches children about foreign cultures.
Gail Harrington, who is serving as the group’s president through May 2024, has announced a theme for her term of office: “We Can Do It! Stay Strong.” The inspiration for the theme was taken from the iconic poster image of “Rosie the Riveter,” which encouraged women to join the labor force in factories during World War II.
For information about the group, visit cacarts.org and click on “The Contemporaries” link under “Member Groups” on the homepage.
Bell County Master Gardeners Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and the Harker Heights Activities Center will present a program on drip irrigation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the history of drip irrigation and explain how it provides a more uniform and efficient application of water distribution. He will address the components of the system, advantages, and disadvantages, as well as the comparison of drip irrigation vs. sprinkler. The class is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend are asked to register online at https://bit.ly/3oMCSdR. For information email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop, “I Dig Red Wigglers,” at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Teri Marceau will teach participants how vermicomposting with Red Wiggler worms helps break down food scraps to create an enriching source of nutrients that are beneficial additives for gardening. The class is limited to 20 participants and the class fee is $20. Participants may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com. Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for the workshop. Registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop, “Herbs: From Garden to Kitchen,” at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardeners Betty Natek and Terry Hahn will conduct a class featuring tips on growing herbs successfully in Central Texas. Information will be presented on how to use herbs from your garden followed by tasting. The class is limited to 20 participants and costs $8. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com. Registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association would like to thank all members who submitted their local dues. The deadline for 2023-2024 TRTA membership is Sept. 1.
The group’s first meeting will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The meeting is open to all current, new and prospective members.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Belton Lions Club
The Belton Lions Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
The Belton Lions Club will hold its first “Picnic in the Park” and “Lions on The Leon Wacky Boat Race” on Oct. 7 on the Leon River at Heritage Park in Belton. The event will include live music, food, vendors, a car show and a homemade “Wacky Open” and cardboard boat elimination race. Awards will be given for the People’s Choice favorite boat. Judging starts at 11 a.m. and the boat race will begin at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public. For rules and information visit beltonlionsclub.com.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
Tuesday Solace
A Tuesday Solace group meets 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Francis Parish Hall, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program offers caregivers of patients with early-stage dementias a much-needed break while their loved one is in a safe, stimulating environment. Participants are provided a structured program of hymns, a devotional, chair exercises, refreshments, games and arts and crafts. For information call 254-773-4255.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple. The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The group’s general meeting also takes place the fourth Saturday of each month. It is held at 2 p.m. in suite 102 at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 9/3 Footloose Singles; 9/4 Chat ‘n’ Canasta; 9/6 Popcorn Bridge; 9/7 Newbies Afternoon Tea and Talk; 9/8 TGIF Lunch; 9/9 Couples Night Out; 9/11 Bookworms; 9/12 Singing Bluebonnets; 9/15 Trail Blazers Walking Group; 9/16 Exploring Wines; 9/18 Snack Time Mahjong; 9/19 Bunco; 9/20 Popcorn Bridge; 9/25 Well Read Women; 9/25 Crocheting And Knitting; 9/25 Monday Canasta; 9/26 Singing Bluebonnets; 9/27 Fun Lunch; and 9/30 Breakfast At Jimmy’s Egg.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the AgriLife Extension meeting room at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Members of the Leedale Club will service as hostesses. The meeting is open to newcomers. For information call 254-742-5431.
Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.