For Haley Harrington, making people smile is part of her job — all three of them.
Harrington, 31, who lives in Waco, works during the day as a dental assistant but over the past seven years has gradually built up two other side businesses. She, along with other performers, now regularly put on shows for children dressed up as princesses and superheroes, while she does sewing projects for others.
Enchanted Kingdom Party & Events, Harrington’s business, hosts tea parties and meet and greets for children across Central Texas with a variety of characters which look similar to those in pop culture.
“I have been a dental assistant for 11 years, and I love it,” Harrington said. “The fun thing is, a friend of mine told me, that you are going from making smiles to still making smiles, just in a different way.”“
Harrington’s business started seven years ago as she put on performances for a friend’s daughter after being told she looked like Elsa from the movie “Frozen”.
Now, as part of her business, Harrington has a range of cast members that put on parties for kids or do various events. Performers dress up as fairytale characters, each with their own flair that sets them apart from those owned by Disney.
The main event for the company is putting on special tea parties each year, during which performers act out skits that they come up with and involve participants in an immersive experience.
During the performance, which includes singing and dancing, the children learn things such as table manners, how to do certain dances and how to act like a prince or princess.
Harrington has also partnered with the city of McGregor, who she talked to when looking for a space to hold her events. The city is sponsoring three events each year in an effort for them to have more activities for kids.
She plans to have a performance in McGregor on July 24 and October 19, with the theme for the one in October set to focus on villains.
Harrington said that all the costumes worn by the performers, for the most part, were created by her.
“A lot of people see the princess aspect of it but it is more than just that because I also make all the costumes for my company,” Harrington said. “The last performance we did I had eight performers and every single dress was made by me.”
Alongside her party business, Harrington has used her sewing skills to make various crafts such as masks and dresses.
While temporarily laid off during the pandemic, Harrington said she started making and selling face masks that she made. While she lost count of how many she made, she said it was more than 2,000.
Harrington said she is now at the point where she needs to choose her path forward and how she wants to balance this new career with her current job.
“I am at the point right now where I am basically working three full-time jobs, where one is a two-in-one business,” Harrington said. “I am at the point right now where I either need to step down to part time at my dental job or see if it is time to quit.”
For information about the entertainment service visit www.facebook.com/EnchantedKingdomCentralTexas.