The Wildflower Guild of the Central Texas Orchestral Society will honor the 2020 Junior Belles and Escorts during the 29th annual Wildflower Ball on Saturday, March 7, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by the presentation of the 16 Belles and 16 Escorts at 6:30 p.m.
The Master of Ceremony for this year’s event will be former City of Temple Mayor Danny Dunn. The ball will also feature a special tribute to Sammie and Keifer Marshall, whose historic northside home was the inspiration for the new backdrop donated to the Wildflower Guild by the Marshall family.
The Wildflower Guild supports the mission of the CTOS as a member group of the Cultural Activities Center in providing world-class musical performances to our community. CTOS hosts four concerts each year in addition to a Marty Lundgren Master Class benefiting area orchestra and voice students through the financial support of the Wildflower Guild programs.
The Wildflower Guild fulfills its mission of arts education and appreciation through its Junior Cotillion Programs for area students in grades six through eight and its Belle and Escort Program for students in grades nine through 12. In addition to learning an appreciation for classical music and traditional dance instruction, the education programs for students include social, dining and performance etiquette instruction.
Students participating in the Belle and Escort program in high school extend their experience through various opportunities for community service and volunteerism. One of the highlights of the Belle and Escort Program is the presentation of participants at the Wildflower Ball during their junior year.
Founded in 1989, more than 575 Belles and Escorts have participated in this tradition. To learn more about Wildflower Guild programs, email wg@cacarts.org or call the CAC at 254-773-9926.